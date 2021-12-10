Nintendo launches temporary discounts in the Switch eShop on the occasion of the Game Awards: complete list with Zelda: Breath of the Wild and more – Nintenderos
Good news from Nintendo of america. The company has launched a new promotion for Game Awards 2021 on the Nintendo Switch eShop.
As shared, this promotion will be available until December 16 (11:59 pm PT). Specifically, the promotion will offer discounts of up to 70% on various titles nominated in the awards and winners of past editions. For now these offers have only been officially announced in America, but remember that you can access the eShop of this territory by following these steps.
Here they are:
|Play
|Discount
|The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
|30%
|MONSTER HUNTER RISE
|25%
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass – Bundle
|30%
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass
|30%
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|30%
|Mortal Kombat 11
|70%
|DOOM Eternal
|60%
|Ori and the Will of the Wisps
|60%
|Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda Season Pass – Bundle
|30%
|Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda Season Pass
|30%
|Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda
|30%
|FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition
|30%
|Knockout city
|fifty%
|Knockout City Deluxe Edition
|fifty%
|OCTOPATH TRAVELER
|30%
|Spelunky 2
|60%
|HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED
|30%
|The Forgotten City – Cloud Version
|twenty%
|No Longer Home
|35%
|Splatoon 2 / Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion Bundle
|30%
|Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion
|30%
|Splatoon 2
|30%
|Spiritfarer
|fifty%
|CARRION
|40%
|Raji: An Ancient Epic
|fifty%
|Röki
|60%
|Through the Darkest of Times
|66%
What do you think? You can find similar offers at this link.