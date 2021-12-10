Nicole Kidman’s ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ to be seen on Amazon Prime Video

From the moment Nicole Kidman joined forces with Melissa McCarthy to adapt the novel Nine perfect strangers by Liane Moriarty, the author who provided such good material with Big little lies, there was a doubt in these parts. The series in the United States belonged to Hulu but in these parts there is no content platform in which the largest shareholder is Disney. Where could we see it in these parts? Well, we already have the answer: on Amazon Prime Video.

The content platform has obtained the broadcasting rights of the eight episodes of Nine perfect strangers for the international market, which means that it will be the one who will broadcast the miniseries in Spain. The series focuses on nine strangers who flock to the same luxury center for physical and emotional well-being in the middle of nowhere. What they do not know is that the director is Masha, a woman of unusual convictions and determination and who is willing to do anything to improve their lives.

Of course, Nicole Kidman will be the haunting Masha while Melissa McCarthy will play the role of Francis, a romance novel writer who reserves a room downtown after her latest love disappointment on a personal level. The two started the project as executive producers and gave the Liane Moriarty novel to David E. Kelley to adapt after the good work done by Kelley with Big little lies.

The cast is completed by Luke Evans (The alienist), Samara Weaving (The Babysitter), Michael Shannon (Man of steel), Grace Van Patten (Maniac), Tiffany Boone (Hunters), Manny Jacinto (The good place), Regina Hall (Scary movie) and Bobby Cannavale (Boardwalk empire).

This acquisition of Amazon Prime Video draws attention precisely because of the shareholders of Hulu. As it is a Disney company, there were doubts about the whereabouts of Nine perfect strangers: there was speculation that Disney + would launch a project with such a pedigree. Finally, the production companies Made Up Stories by Bruna Papandrea, Blossom Films by Nicole Kidman and Endeavor Content, which also distributes the series, opted to sell the international rights to another platform.