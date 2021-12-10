Nicole Kidman to return in Aquaman 2 as Jason Momoa’s mother

Nicole Kidman during the interpretation of Queen Atlanna, whom she gave life in the first installment of “Aquaman”.

One of the triumphs of the first installment of “Aquaman” was to build an action-packed story without forgetting its most emotional part. For this it was fundamental the character of Queen Atlanna, who was played by Nicole Kidman and who will return in the sequel.

Several Hong Kong media have reported that the Hawaiian actress who was filming the series “The Expats” for Amazon in the Chinese city, has left the filming earlier than expected to go to the United Kingdom and participate in the second film of the superhero submarine incarnating his mother again.

Although it is unknown what relevance it will have within the plot, the appearance of who was his lover in the first film and father of Arthur Curry, Temuera Morrison, is also confirmed.

In addition to them, the film that, like its predecessor, will be directed by James Wan, will have again Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Amber Heard as Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, Patrick Wilson as King Orm, as well as the addition of Pilou Asbaek as the evil Mongo.

The film, which is still in production and will be titled “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”, promises a turn towards a darker vision, with a less colorful aesthetic than the first installment -as the new costume that the hero will wear has advanced- and a more dramatic plot at the same time as deep. The film will hit theaters in December 2022.