Nicole Kidman, Olivia Wilde and Sandra Bullock

After what Rocio Carrasco will bring to our country the wave of empowering pink suits, those who have been taking tables since they have been gaining followers thanks to a Hollywood army of superwomen dressed in pink suits willing to leave the dresses in a discreet background, now the two-piece sets regain power without join the pink ‘millennial’. This season, color sets are the favorites of those who know more about style, although designs with applications have also emerged as the most risky and avant-garde proposals of winter. The silhouette is clear: either XXL designs, which make the power suits the undisputed winners, or two pieces with the fitted blazer jacket and flared silhouette trousers, a mix that stylizes and gives our wardrobes a 70s touch. They are many choose to leave the bra in view, but the most daring and current trend is to opt for the boob suit. To see the different winning proposals of the festive season, we analyze the most recent looks of the fashion queens, Nicole Kidman, Olivia wilde Y Sandra Bullock, In order to discover the secrets of the outfits that this Christmas, yes or yes, you need to include in your looks. Ready for ‘suit up’?

Although of course the presence of Úrsula Corberó in the program of ‘The Tonight Show’, by Jimmy Fallon, sheathed in an incredible design of Alexandre Vauthier, overshadowed for the Spanish public the presence of any other guest, that same night another of the celebrities who was interviewed by Fallon was Nicole Kidman herself. The Australian, who lately surprises us with very sensual looks that are far from her comfort zone of style, chose a bright jacket suit with a crossed silhouette from the spring-summer 2022 collection of Brunello Cucinelli, a design that in turn reminds us of the legendary Gucci sequin suit that we have seen Jodie Comer wear.

For her part, Sandra Bullock was betting to go to the program ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ for a three pieces of color ‘baby blue’ of Nells nelson, a costume that accessorizes with Eéra jewels. The actress wears the look with which the brand’s website, with artisanal and minimalist dyes, opens its website, making it the flagship outfit of the house. It is a design from the brand’s spring-summer 2021 collection that opts for a relaxed silhouette that makes it a perfect suit for the office, but also for casual events to which you want to give a dandy touch.

The most carefree of the three was Olivia Wilde, who was impressive in her yellow suit from the spring-summer 2022 collection of Kwaidan Editions. The actress shows off her silhouette with her fitted blazer, which she wears in a ‘boob suit’ code, and adds a mustard yellow Yuzefi bag to the look.

Without a doubt, this Christmas we are very clear that suits are going to be our style allies for company dinners, family meals and, of course, all kinds of Christmas celebrations.