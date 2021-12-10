Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem will give life to Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz

Lucille Ball was one of the queens of American television with her programs ‘I love you, Lucy’ or ‘The Lucille Ball show’. Its popularity was such that even the incipient Spanish Television broadcast those programs, a mixture of sketches, shows and Talk Show with a live audience. All were produced by Desi Arnaz, a Cuban who came to the United States as a musician and conductor, and who soon became her husband. But the couple’s relationship was quite stormy. Now the portal ‘Deadline’ has revealed that a film is being prepared about the couple, which would feature

Nicole Kidman like Lucy and

Javier Bardem like Desi Arnaz. The title would be ‘Being The Ricardos’.

He is the producer and director

Aaron Sorkin (‘The Chicago 7 trial’, which won the Oscar for the script of ‘The social network’) who is behind the project. Sorkin had been trying for years to bring the couple’s life to the screen, in which he was only going to act as a screenwriter, and for which he had contacted Cate Blanchett to give life to Lucille Ball. But now, with Kidman and Bardem, the project gains the final momentum.

Lucille Ball (New York, August 6, 1911 – Los Angeles, April 26, 1989) began as an actress in the 30s, being known as ‘The Queen of Bs’, due to the number of B movies What did. In 1940 he married Desi Arnaz (she had previously been the girlfriend of a medium-haired gangster), and in 1951 they created a television show tailored to both of them, ‘I love you Lucy’, where Arnaz as well as a producer gave life to Ricky Ricardo (hence the title of the film in preparation). In a first stage, that program was broadcast for 180 weeks, and at its end nothing would be the same for Lucille Ball. In the following decades Lucille continued her television show under different names, having received 17 Emmy Award nominations, of which she won four.

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz’s relationship was anything but happy, despite professional successes: Ball first filed for divorce from Arnaz in 1944, but the couple reconciled. However, Ball again filed for divorce in 1960, claiming that their marriage was “a nightmare.” But professionally, for the couple, everything was going very well. They founded a production company, Desilu Productions, which produced series such as ‘Mission: Impossible’ or ‘Star Trek’.

‘Being The Ricardos’ will pick up a week of production of ‘I love you, Lucy’, the show that launched the couple to fame, when Lucy and Desi face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage.

At the moment there is no date to start this production. Javier Bardem has pending the premiere of ‘Dune’, by Denis Villeneuve, and Kidman participated last year in the HBO series ‘The Undoing’ and the Netflix film ‘The Prom’.