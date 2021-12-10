Nicolas Cage’s film as Nicolas Cage already has a release date

The ability of Francis Ford Coppola’s nephew to surprise us with each new project no one in the entire Hollywood industry has it. A few days ago we could see the trailer for Pig, a kind of revenge story in which someone stole his pig and beat everyone to get it back. After such a premise, Anyone would say that good old Cage can’t get to star in something more crazy, but it is that his life in general, has a lot of his own character. His own testimonies and those of his closest collaborators speak of a whole series of eccentricities; sleep in Dracula’s castle, crawl into bed with a crocodile, or be a dinosaur skull collector are just some of the milestones that have built his personality and that have made him a viral internet phenomenon. His fans will be happy, since there is finally a release date for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, the Nicolas Cage movie as Nicolas Cage.

We are surely facing the definitive film of the actor’s fans, because attentive to his synopsis: Nicolas Cage (Nicolas Cage) is in absolute financial ruin and therefore, agrees to attend the birthday of a somewhat dangerous super fan played by Pedro Pascal, who has promised to pay him a million dollars. The character of Pascal will force Nicolas Cage playing Nicolas Cage to play some of his most iconic roles in film. But just before going to his date, he is recruited by a CIA agent (Tiffany Haddish) to obtain information from the fan. This role could be the pinnacle of any meme ever made of the actor but how many of the crazy movies will he have to reference? Do youFace to face? Do youThe search? Do you60 seconds? Definitely the quality of the project has serious doubts, but the curiosity is so great that it is not surprising that for its premiere On April 22, 2022, the movie went viral.

Apart from Cage and Pedro Pascal, the cast is completed with Sharon Horgan, Jacob Scipio, Alessandra Mastronardi, Lili Sheen, Neil Patrick Harris and the Spanish Paco León. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent It is directed by Tom Gormican and written by the director himself and Kevin Etten, known for being a screenwriter primarily for television comedy series such as Desperate women Y Workaholics.