Netflix signs Steven Spielberg, one of its detractors

05.07.2021 22:01 h.

In the end it has succumbed. One of the great film directors on the international scene has signed for a streaming network. Thus begins a collaborative relationship between Steven Spielberg and Netflix and that before this agreement, the North American director had already mentioned that he was totally against of this audiovisual platform. And it is that in his opinion, this type of business was damaging the experience of feature films in theaters of a lifetime.

Gone are those quarrels and reluctance of the Oscar-winning director who will participate with Netflix in the creation of numerous films, the exact number, per year, has not been specified. A signature signed by Steven Spielberg’s production company, Amblin Partners and which its manager considers to be a unique opportunity to give life to new stories and reach viewers through new ways of viewing such content.

Scene from ‘Jurassic Park’ by Steven Spielberg / UNIVERSAL PICTURES

The clauses of the contract

This agreement, however, does not affect in any way the agreement that the production company of the director of Jurassic Park with the Universal Studios with whom he is already preparing a new work that will have a lot of autobiography. A new film that will feature among its cast with the actors Paul Dano and Michelle Williams as protagonists and that will be released in theaters as has become a regular feature in Steven Spielberg productions.

For its part, for Netflix this collaboration that is now beginning is a real boost to the portfolio of directors who already have their favor, such as Martin Scorsese, Guillermo del Toro or David Fincher. Not to mention the extensive list of actors and actresses from the film mecca who have recently participated in the streaming chain’s productions. In addition, with this contract it is possible that certain films of the production company such as The Good House, The Last Voyage of the Demeter or Easter sunday can be seen from the comfort of each other’s living room.

War between platforms

With this signing, Netflx takes another step in the conflict of competence they seem to have these kinds of streaming chains with each other. And all to get the best productions to show their subscribers. A couple of months ago, Amazon was made through a purchase valued at almost 7 billion euros with the legendary Metro Goldwyn Mayer film studios, which also obtained 4,000 films to add to its catalog, as well as the franchises of titles like James bond and Rocky.

Another of these strategic movements was the one made by the multinational AT&T that joined its company WarnerMedia with Discovery to create an ambitious content annex platform. An agreement that will have the green light next year and that involves bringing together the most disparate content in the same space, such as HBO fictions, the news from CNN, the programs of the American television lady Oprah Winfrey or the Animal documentaries. Planet and Discovery among others.

One of the great

In December, this Ohio-born director will turn 75. A life that a good part has been busy with his work as a director, screenwriter and film producer; what has earned him to become one of the best filmmakers of all times besides being one of the pioneers of what was considered the era of New hollywood (a new movement that had its peak between the decade of the 60-80s). A director who is known as the “King Midas” of the film mecca for his immense heritage and who has given life to mythical films.

Works that were not pigeonholed in any specific genre and that have been as disparate in subject matter as Shark; the whole saga of Indiana Jones; ET the alien; The color purple, The Sun’s empire, Schindler’s List, Friendship, Save Private Ryan, Munich or The bridge of spies among many other titles. A long history that has earned him awards such as two Oscars for best director, in addition to being proud that some of his films have been true mass phenomena What Shark, ET the alien and Jurassic Park.