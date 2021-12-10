Nereus, the “millionaire” asteroid approaching Earth

Lovers of astronomy will have an interesting panorama in the middle of this month.

Nereus, a 330-meter asteroid, will pass close to Earth on Saturday, December 11. According to estimates, the object will pass about 3.9 million kilometers from our planet.

However, it has been classified as “potentially dangerous” by the scientific community.

In addition to this proximity, another element that draws the attention of the asteroid is its high value, estimated at $ 5 billion in precious metals.

In fact, the Asterank database, which monitors more than 600,000 asteroids, has put its value at $ 4.710 million, making it one of the most profitable asteroids to take advantage of its mineral resources.

Among them are nickel, iron and cobalt worth several billion dollars.

According to Asterank, the asteroid is the third highest valued behind Ryugu ($ 82.76 billion) and 1989 ML ($ 13.94 billion).

Experts announce that space mining will become one of the most profitable economic activities from the second half of this century, especially when space tourism has become a trend.

Nereus completes one orbit around the Sun every 661 days (1.81 Earth years). Next Saturday’s transit will be the closest until the year 2060, when the object passes only three lunar distances (now is 10).

Astronomers have explained that those who want to see it will need an 8-inch (20 cm) or larger telescope.

