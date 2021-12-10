Ms Chalice comes to fight

Studio MDHR is not done with its flagship game, and offers us more hellish levels with its next expansion.

Cuphead has earned our affection. It will be because of how nice its characters are, because of their particular artistic style, because of its catchy soundtrack or because of how difficult its levels are. But be that as it may, Studio MDHR knows that we want more experiences around your star title. That is why he has been investing a lot of time in the next expansion of Cuphead, something that we present in The Game Awards 2021 with a trailer and release date.

The Delicious Last Course It will provide us with many hours of gameplay throughout its new levels, which will maintain the level of difficulty seen in the base game. You can enjoy these challenges from June 30, 2022 on all platforms Cuphead is already on, so you can start welcoming Ms Chalice, the new playable character.

But the news will not only revolve around the difficulty of the levels, since the creators have also improved the animations So characteristic of the installment: “There are individual boss stages in The Delicious Last Course that contain more animation frames than entire bosses in the original Cuphead, and we think fans and new users will appreciate depth and detail on display, “explains MDHR Studio Co-Director Chad Moldenhauer.

If you are attracted to challenges in video games, there is no doubt that you will enjoy the new Cuphead expansion, as we have classified the original title as an adventure of hellish difficulty. What’s more, The Game Awards 2021 is leaving us a string of ads for all tastes, something that we are covering from 3DJuegos so that you can discover everything that the video game industry is preparing.

