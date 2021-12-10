Movie premieres: very good Argentine films, Denzel Washington returns with a policeman and a hilarious geek comedy

A home away ★★★★

The director Mayra bottero (the documentary The rain is also not seeing you) finds, from the first image, beautiful and powerful ways to tell a moving story. It is the image of an older man holding, with effort, the pieces of a disassembled crib on his shoulders, seen through a passing train. As if the city passed over him. He is Rodo, a grandfather, as cornyness dictates, although he is neither a grandfather nor close to that stereotype. Interprets it Carlos Rivkin, who just died, in March, in a farewell to cinema at the height of his dedication and talent.

His character screams for a freedom that he feels threatened by the interference of his daughter Graciela, a teacher about to retire, who does not know how to take care of him. Take care of what? Of his friendship with a girl on the streets who visits him every so often. The girl, Sabrina, keeps him company, like a daughter to a father, or rather as a simple friend, and steals the money she finds (which he does not seem to care about). Graciela, for her part, dreams of a home far away, but she has no choice but to take care of her father.

Stella Gallazzi, in a scene from the marvelous A House Away, which premieres today in theaters (Photo: press).

The first part of A home away it has a great dramatic tension, the kind in which all the characters seem to be right. The old man who claims the right to bond with whoever he wants, the daughter fed up but worried, the girl, who is pregnant: narrative breaking point and trigger for a second section that is better to see than to tell.

Bottero keeps his pulse high, as well as the ability to look at these characters – everything happens in a few spaces, largely in Rodo’s department – who do not want to please anyone or “mask” affections that they do not feel, even if it is what marks the ought to be. It is remarkable that this frankness, that honesty to observe to a father whore a daughter, already grown up, who wants to help him, (because he does not have another or perhaps because he does not have others) shake hands here with a natural emotion. From those that sprout, grow, and remain as a result of what we see, without the help of music or the need for underlining.

Stella Gallazzi, Carlos Rivkin and Valeria Correa, in Mayra Bottero’s film (Photo: press).

The cast has, in addition to Rivkin and Correa, the engine of a fantastic composition by Stella Gallazzi. Like that Graciela, similar to many “veteran” and a little sour teachers that we know, perhaps hides a woman with a desire to live of those that embellish. Waiting for something to wake them up.

A home away it goes only in rooms. Go.

Little secrets ★★ ½

Black cop, classic cop, detective, of serial killer, with the always magnetic presence of Denzel Washginton, that some experience has in this area, for more attractiveness. The director and screenwriter John lee hancock (The Blind Side, Saving MrBanks) dusts off this decades-old project. Its protagonist is Deacon, a retired veteran who lives in the middle of the field. A legendary name among the force, returned to sinful Los Angeles for what seems like a red tape.

Of course, there he will meet the full police frustrated by the lack of results to the ongoing investigation, that of a serial murderer of women. The one running the show is Agent Baxter (the strange Rami Malek, after Freddy Mercury and the Oscar). That he’s a good cop but not as good as Deacon, so he asks for his help.

Denzel Washington and Rami Malek, two charismatic actors together, the best of this policeman (Photo: press).

Little secrets (The little things in the original: Deacon insists that the truth is in the small details, the little things) it looks like almost regulation police and old-fashioned. Its a little more than two hours of duration are long: there is a dedication to the characters that is difficult to justify, especially in the case of the Mannerist Malek. As well as certain delinquency in crime sequences that are closer, at this point, to the cliché of the genre than to the search for something original. As time passes and the murderer is still on the loose. This is not Zodiac neither Seven and the possible villain, Jared Leto, is not Kevin Spacey, the unnameable. Maybe telling a good police story involves more than just visiting its topics. Denzel can’t handle everything.

Denzel Washington as the veteran cop involved in the investigation. Jared Leto as a possible suspect (Photo: press).

A common crime ★★★ ½

Another actress of the group Lava Skin, those of the successful Petroleum, Elisa carricajo, is the absolute protagonist of this disturbing thriller, or psychological study of a character that is also that of a social photo. She is Elisa, a sociology teacher who lives with her son in a typical house in a suburban neighborhood.

Separated, she spends some days alone, when the boy goes with his father. And one rainy night, alone at home, she wakes up scared by loud knocks at the door. Through the window she sees Kevin, the son of the lady who helps her at home. You have seen him before, in passing, a somewhat sullen boy. He recognizes it. But it does not open. When the boy’s body appears, and it is said that he was killed by the police, Elisa is submerged in a nebula of fear and guilt, a concern that does not let her sleep. The director Francisco Márquez (The long night of Francisco Sanctis) achieves a very powerful, intimate, rarefied story. In which more external issues are touched, such as class differences, and intimate ones, such as the anxiety that invades its protagonist, with the best resources that cinema offers. From an inspired, intelligent script, to a setting that sets, the off-field, the remarkable expressiveness of its actress, in a remarkable work.

Freaky ★★★★

One of the happiest news in recent months, for viewers locked in, was this comedy, black and hilarious that visits and subverts a handful of subgenres and movies and now hits theaters. The stupendous Kathryn newton and Vince vaughn they wake up one good morning in the body of the other, as in Freaky friday, that comedy classic with which it links directly.

He is a serial killer, big and bloodthirsty: the butcher (the butcher). She is a girl with problems, who deals with her mother, lost her father and is bullied at school. Sure, child’s play compared to being chased by the monster. In which, above all, she ends up converted: a spell, an ancestral rite, will impose a deadline for the change to be reversed.

The wonderful Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn wake up one morning in each other’s bodies, as in “Freaky Friday” (Photo: press).

The slasher of the scream queens, the student comedy, the loose horror type Halloween, some of the quotes are mixed in a hilarious journey. With Vaughn recovering, in a state of grace, everything hilarious that the big man who is actually a girl can provoke, handling that body like a timing machine and a sense of humor. Director Christopher Landon, a fan of eighties horror films, amuses himself and amuses us, playing with conventions. You will laugh, a lot.

Pinocchio ★★

Did you remember Roberto Benigni? The Italian actor of the morisquetas and the easy tear, star of the Oscar-winning comedy (Life is Beautiful), returns to his beloved Pinocchio, having directed his own movie about the doll coming to life. Now, the direction is carried out by a film director, Matteo Garrone (Gomorrah, Dogman), which allows us to expect an interesting visual approach stuck to the classic. Something like bring back the original tale with the possibilities of special effects and generous production —More than forty million dollars — to stage it.

Roberto Benigni, in “Pinocchio” (Photo: press).

However, as the “realistic” story of poor Gepetto (Benigni, of course) and his wooden son progresses, it becomes clear that visual achievements do not go hand in hand with warmth, emotion, and the transmission of some kind of sensation that challenges or moves. With the intention of adjusting as closely as possible to the creation of Carlo Collodi, there are a series of situations that “look” unhappy or unpleasant (a child, made of wood) compared to the remarkable accomplishment that the Italian actor Federico Ielapi has. like Pinocchio, under layers of wood. In front of him is Benigni, stealing the camera, again with the story for which, it is evident, he has a special devotion.

Implosion ★★★★

On September 28, 2004, in Carmen de Patagones, a 15-year-old boy entered the school with his father’s gun and killed three classmates, leaving another five wounded. The director and actor Javier van der Couter, based on a script written with Anahí Berneri, build a fiction starring two real protagonists of that massacre, the survivors Pablo (Pablo Saldías Kloster) and Rodrigo (Rodrigo Torres). Two friends, who are already men, and who are in search of the perpetrator.

They are looking for him with a shotgun, crossing the province of Buenos Aires in a truck, in apparent search of revenge. And although fiction, when the time comes to face that trauma in front of others, there is no way not to be moved by pain that feels very real. Although they seem to have things clear, the boys do not know very well why they are looking for the one who was their partner and today they don’t know what it looks like.

“Implosión”, by Javier van der Couter (Photo: press).

On that mixture of decision and confusion their bond of trust, their friendship, as a road movie of buddies. A journey in which they will seem to get lost to meet again, meeting new friends along the way. Some girls, a party, a new group of people in the suburbs of an unknown city (La Plata, Ensenada). Long parenthesis that acquires special weight, as a generational climatic portrait, which may recall certain films by Gus van Sant (a director who, by the way, with Elephant, got into more directly with another school massacre, the kind that in the United States of the free sale of weapons are sad common news). Implosion It has the virtue of taking on that theme but at the same time detaching itself, with an interest in the present of its characters. A smart decision to vindicate them, standing in the value of their here and now, so much richer to spy on, and liquefy, the past.

This review, which is now expanded, was published when Implosion it was seen in the last Bafici, where it deserved the award of the Argentine Competition.