Modern Family: Sofía Vergara and the actors, before and after | Television – People – Culture

It has been almost a year since the American series ‘Modern Family’ came to an end, after more than a decade full of triumphs.

On April 8, 2020, its last episode was broadcast after 10 years and 11 seasons, made up of a total of 250 episodes.

The series that represented the daily life of different types of American homes not only marked the lives of its audience but also that of its actors, who lived a whole professional and personal evolution. Many were even in the series since they were children.The change of the protagonists was evident during the years in which the recordings passed, however, during their ‘retirement’ they changed their appearance even more.

Sofia Vergara

This is how the actress looks at 48 years old. Photo: 20th Television / Instagram: @sofiavergara

The Colombian actress and model, who made her way into Hollywood thanks to this series, continues to stand out for her ‘eternal youth’.

Vergara played the famous role of ‘Gloria’, a woman, also from Colombia, who gave a multicultural touch to the story and made the audience laugh with her occurrences.

She is currently 48 years old and married to fellow actor Joe Manganiello. According to ‘Forbes’ magazine, she is the highest paid actress in the world and one of the 50 most influential women.

Although it had certain changes in the series, they were never entirely drastic. He kept his youth from the first to the last season.

Nolan gould

He decided to take 6 months off after the series to change his appearance. Photo: 20th Television / Instagram: @nolangould

This is possibly the most drastic change.

Actor Nolan Gould played Luke Dunphy on the series, a mischievous and rambunctious boy.

Recently, Gould shared a post on his Instagram account in which he shows his excellent physical condition.

He told ‘People’ magazine that, after filming the last season, he had 6 months off in which he focused on his transformation.

Now 22, he wants to reach new professional and sporting goals. One of these is to hike the Pacific Ridge Trail.

Sarah hyland

Despite his health drawbacks, his appearance has not changed. Photo: 20th Television / Instagram: @sarahhyland

Hyland entered the series when he was only 18 years old. She played Haley Dunphy, a teenage girl who constantly worried about her popularity and forgot about her studies.

The actress, now 30 years old, hid for a long time her fight against depression, in addition to various operations she has had to face.

The most critical was his kidney transplant. One donated by his father, in 2012, and another granted by his brother, in 2017. This was necessary as a result of kidney dysplasia.

She is currently focused on recovering and starting new projects in her career.

Ariel winter

This is how he looks at 23 years old. Photo: 20th Television / Instagram: @arielwinter

Winter played Alex Dunphy, a smart girl who liked to argue and try to control her two brothers, Luke and Haley.

Apart from his participation in the series, he also stands out for having dubbed in series such as ‘La Princesa Sofía’ and ‘Phineas and Ferb’.

He has also shown his singing talent through covers on his YouTube channel and two of his own singles: ‘Fallen’ and ‘Banished’.

His appearance is totally different from his character in the beginning. She, like ‘her brothers’, entered the series very young.

Ty burrel

Now he is dedicated to his restaurant / bar. Photo: 20th Television / Instagram: @tyburrell_

This actor played Philip Dunphy, the ‘cool’ dad who tried to have a good relationship with his wife and family. He was also a real estate salesman.

Like Winter, she worked on voice overs for several films, including the hit ‘Finding Dory’.

He currently owns a restaurant / bar in the city of Salt Lake City (United States). In 2020 it demonstrated its generosity by financially helping several businesses in this sector after the closures decreed by the health emergency.

Julie Bowen

This is how the actress looks at 50 years old. Photo: 20th Television / Instagram: @itsjuliebowen

Bowen played Claire Dunphy, an ‘overprotective’ mother who made a ‘great team’ with her husband, Phil.

The 50-year-old actress also stood out for her participation in the series ‘Lost’, a production on the ‘ABC’ channel that tells the story of an airplane crew that gets lost on a desert island. As soon as the filming of ‘Modern Family’ finished, his participation in ‘Raised by Wolves’, a comedy series on the ‘CBS’ channel, was confirmed.

Ed o’neill

This is how he looks at 74 years old.

This 74-year-old actor played the role of Jay Pritchett, the husband of ‘Gloria’. He was the ‘visible head’ of the Dunphys.

Jay, beyond being a tough guy, had a particular weakness: Stella, his dog.

O’Neill rose to fame in his youth thanks to the Fox series ‘Married with Children’ (1987).

Rico Rodriguez

The actor is already 22 years old. Photo: 20th Television / Instagram: @starringrico

This young actor, 22, played Many, Gloria’s son and Jay’s stepson. He was shown as a child with an unusual taste for music and poetry.

Rodríguez is originally from Mexico. He made his acting debut in a short comedy called ‘Los Tamales’, in 2006.

He also made low-key appearances in movies like “The Muppets” and “Epic Movie” and in children’s series like “Good Luck Charlie.” Many of his followers, on social networks, wonder what happened to little Manny, because the actor looks very different today.

Jesse tyler ferguson

Now he is happily married with a son. Photo: 20th Television / Instagram: @jessetyler

Ferguson played Mitchell Pritchett, a rather edgy and traditional man who, along with his partner Cameron, faces the challenge of being a new dad.

This 45-year-old actor is a great advocate for the LGBTI community and currently lives with her husband, lawyer Justin Mikita.

In July 2020 they welcomed their first child, named Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita.

Curiously, just like his character, he is beginning his journey down the path of fatherhood.

Aubrey Anderson- Emmons

The actress is already 13 years old. Photo: 20th Television / Instagram: @aubreyandersonemmons

This young actress, now 13, played Lily Tucker-Pritchett, the Vietnamese daughter adopted by Cameron and Mitchell.

His arrival in production was in the third season, when his character stopped being a cute baby and began to speak.

Currently, he has a YouTube channel called FoodMania Review, where he tries different foods with his mother.

Eric Stonestreet

Photo: 20th Television / Instagram: @ericstonestreet

Finally there is Eric Stonestreet, who played Cameron Tucker, a passionate man who was characterized as the polar opposite of Mitchell, his partner.

Before participating in ‘Modern Family’, he had appearances on series such as ‘CSI’ and ‘Bones’.



He is currently 49 years old and married to pediatric nurse Lindsay Schweitzer.

