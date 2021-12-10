MIUI 13, complete list of Xiaomi smartphones that will not update

In a few weeks Xiaomi will make the arrival of the latest version of its customization layer official in China MIUI 13. However, many of the company’s most popular smartphones in recent years will not receive it.

The first model to arrive from the factory with MIUI 13 is expected to be the Xiaomi 12. Not surprisingly, both could be presented at the same time on December 28. The Smartphones up to two years old will also make the leap to MIUI 13. The first will be the high-end of 2021 to later continue updating the rest of the models.

In China, a list has been leaked, not officially confirmed by Xiaomi, which includes those models that will stay with MIUI 12 or 12.5 in the best of cases. In the list of models that will not receive MIUI 13 have:

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S

Xiaomi Mi 9, SE and 9 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 9T and 9T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 8

Redmi Note 8, 8 Pro and 8T

Redmi 8

Redmi Note 7

All these models have been with us for several years and some of them like the Mix 2s, Mi 9 or the Redmi Note 8 Pro enjoy high popularity among users of the brand that however will only receive support for bug fixes.

Similarly, previous generations of these models will not be updated either. If you are owners of any of these models and you want to receive the latest news from MIUI just the possibility of making use of a third-party ROM will remain like Xiaomi EU.

