United States.- It has been well said throughout history, humans have a twin somewhere in the world, and this seems to be the case of Ina Dajci, the candidate for the 70th edition of Miss Universe, that bears a strong resemblance to Angelina Jolie, one of the greats of Hollywood.

Every time we are closer to crowning the next Miss Universe; More than 70 candidates will compete in the beauty pageant, but Ina is already one of the favorites to win the crown, this because of her great beauty of impact and that unique charisma that has placed her as one of the strongest personalities.

The representative of Albania has left everyone shocked, is a 27-year-old architect, designer, scientist and artist who bears a strong resemblance to Angelina Jolie and her photos and Instagram videos prove it.

Miss Albania and the striking resemblance she has to Angelina Jolie

Ina Dajci has caused a great sensation on the Internet after gaining public recognition and they have even begun to compare some photographs of her with those of hollywood actress, revealing the great resemblance between the two.

The comments in this regard have not been long in coming, there are thousands of reactions, among which they explain that the photographs of the model are a work of art, since her beauty and the great resemblance to Jolie when she was just a young woman stand out, moment in which he catapulted himself to fame, which he continues to enjoy today.

