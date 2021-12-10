Millie Bobby Brown dares with the French bob and confirms that it is the haircut of the season

“I’m older, I’m just getting old” were the words with which the protagonist of ‘Stranger Things’ documented her latest look change, a styling consequence of her previous haircut and that we will not see in the fourth season of the series. Netflix with a confirmed premiere in 2022. The haircut chosen by the 17-year-old interpreter was none other than the elegant french bob that little by little has become the firm hair trend of the season. With the length of a classic bob, at the height of the chin and playing with the layers to be a bit trapezoidalThe icing on the cake and the distinctively chic touch is set by a thick fringe that is thicker than the curtain but without being straight or bushy, slightly brushing the eyelashes.

The umpteenth return to the 90s is conspired in this simple haircut that we once saw in celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Úrsula Corberó or Zendaya and her thousand wigs, but which in 2021 has become a bob that France has claimed as its own for its Marked retro style inspired by the 30s. Ana de Armas was one of the first to opt for the French bob and in a few days became its greatest representative at the international level, finding her French-style counterpart in Taylor Lashae. Until discovering the marked snapshot retro 90s aesthetic from Millie Bobby, the last actress to bet on the French bob as a makeover was Begoña Vargas. The Spanish woman put herself in the hands of Gabriel Llano to create the perfect and elegant mane, “one of the cuts of the season without a doubt, favors all hair types because it is a fairly versatile cut, it adapts to fine hair as well as to thick hair “, assured the stylist.

Ana de Armas, in Claudia Muma’s video. (Youtube)

It is not the first time that Millie cuts her hair to the health, precisely the role that catapulted her to stardom required that the actress, who at that time was barely 12 years old, shaved her head. In addition to observing how it grew and came to build her cosmetic empire with her own brand, Florence by MillsIn recent years we have also witnessed the evolution of your hair. In the second season, her medium hair, still short but accessorized, helped to maintain a more childish image, evolving more and more towards longer hair as the seasons passed. In this fourth season, Millie’s hair exceeded her clavicles without touching her chest but offering her longest hair to date.

Millie Bobby Brown, in season 3 and 4 of ‘Stranger Things’. (Netflix)

Away from the sets, the young English woman subtly moved away from the role that gave her fame by trimming her ends and including blonde highlights throughout her hair, achieving a purely centennial aesthetic. It is precisely this evolution towards longer and more discolored hair that has turned his latest haircut into a complete makeover in capital letters. Her bob hair with straight ends but always combed inwards to embrace the spirit of Natalie Portman in ‘Leon, the professional’ It was followed by a fringe somewhat thicker than usual, perfectly polished and open in the central area with a a little taste of Audrey Hepburn in ‘Roman Holiday’.

Natalia Portman, in ‘León the professional’.

But the change of look of the protagonist of ‘Stranger Things’ was not there because her coloring also added to the 90s styling. Of all the French bobs that we have seen to date, the truth is that they all seem to go hand in hand with homogeneous colorations in which the highlights are anecdotal and the predominant color is a melting chocolate brown, very dark and bright. Like good Z, Millie Bobby Brown opted for coloring, something darker than her base color and recreated a book French bob.

The aesthetics of photography, a polaroid with a sepia filter, He cleared up the intentionality of the styling with a stroke of the pen.