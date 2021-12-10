Meta reverses censorship imposed by Instagram on traditional medicine

The social network Instagram eliminated graphic content where the active consumption of Ayahuasca could be observed.

Meta’s supervisory board decided to reverse the decision imposed by Instagram.

The photograph was uploaded in July, by an account related to a spiritual school in Brazil.

The security policies of mobile applications are constantly changing due to the way consumers use it, so it is possible to find updates that allow some flexibility and another where some type of censorship is visible, although it is possible find within the ecosystem mobile applications made for different audiences, the most common platforms tend to maintain censorship policies at times questionable, an example of this was done by Instagram by prohibiting the dissemination of certain images where Ayahuasca was consumed, so Meta when reviewing the The situation reversed the decision and allowed the content within its digital ecosystem.

The revocation of censorship

Meta is today the leading ecosystem of social networks, which houses apps such as WhatsApp, Facebook app, Oculus, Workplace, Portal and Instagram, it was in the latter that a controversy arose due to the fact that the application focused on photography and stories of In the short term, it decided to censor the content of some of its users, since within the images it was possible to observe the active consumption of Ayahuasca, a plant considered traditional medicine by some peoples and communities of the world. Meta, has decided to revoke this decision and allow the transmission of graphic content.

Meta pointed out that although the graphic content that was uploaded during the month of July of this year to the social network Instagram from the account of a spiritual school in Brazil, could be incurred due to a fault within the company’s policies, specifically before the prohibition of promoting the promotion of non-medical drug abuse, therefore it was considered that the photograph does not violate the Instagram community pythias.

The board determined that Meta and its ecosystem of social networks should be clearer with the use of rules and policies, since the end of the publication must be taken into account, it is worth mentioning that the decision to eliminate the photograph was due to that the user placed a heart emoji and the statement: “can help others”; However, it was determined that the image should not have been eliminated, since the term Ayahuasca was kept in context to religious and medicinal themes, in addition to that at no time was there any indication of how to make use of it.

After the resolution, the board informed Meta of the intention to change some of its positions and community policies, since it must regulate in means of respect and information, the various cultural, religious, medicinal and traditional practices of the different peoples and regions. , allowing to maintain a positive conversation within the use of plants and traditional medicines.

Now read: