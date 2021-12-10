Megan Fox shows her wishes to be a Marvel or DC Comics heroine

American actress Megan fox, 35, sat with the magazine InStyle where he spoke about his acting ambitions, including the possibility of joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I’m not going to lie, I want to find a Marvel or DC character that I’ve always wanted to play, and do one of those,” said the actress. “People hate you as an actor for that, because they don’t give you big awards.” She added: “I don’t give a damn. Give me an MTV award. I don’t need a damn BAFTA.”

The actress has been more outspoken about her time in Hollywood, reflecting on her career and the “misogynistic” industry that made her feel “so lost,” in a recent interview with The Washington Post.

Fox, who shares three children with the former Brian Austin Green (from who filed for divorce last year), she recalled how becoming a mother in September 2012 at age 26 gave her a new “purpose.”

“Honestly, that saved me,” said the star. “I needed an escape.”

Before becoming a mother, the actress said she was trying to understand how she was supposed to feel valued or find purpose in this “horrendous, patriarchal and misogynistic” world that was Hollywood at the time. She recalled that people had a general perception of her during the first decade of her career.

Since then, Megan has returned to the world of acting, returning to horror movies for the first time since she made the iconic cult film. Jennifer’s Body

The actress will also star in the film “Midnight in the Switchgrass” with Bruce Willis and her current boyfriend, the rocker Machine Gun Kelly. The film will be released on July 23.