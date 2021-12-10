Meet Mads Mikkelsen’s Grindelwald in the first trailer for Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets

From the hand of a review that will undoubtedly move fans of the franchise of Harry Potter, Warner Bros. released the first trailer for Fantastic Animals: Dumbledore’s Secrets.

This Friday and as part of the celebrations for the 20 years since the premiere of Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the study revealed a promotional video that begins by reviewing the trajectory of the wizard boy franchise before giving way to a look at its popularity with fans and the new Wizarding World saga: Fantastic Animals.

Thus, the video concludes with nothing more and nothing less than the first advance of the third film of Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore), the third installment in the series starring Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander.

In that preview you can not only see the preparation that Newt, Dumbledore and their allies will carry out in the face of the imminent battle with Gellert Grindelwald, but it is also revealed the first look at Mads Mikkelsen as that character.

More about Fantastic Beasts 3

Remember that although Grindelwald was a key part of Fantastic Beasts 2In that movie the character was played by Johnny Depp and that actor was replaced by Mikkelsen for this new installment.

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets was directed by David Yates (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) and you can see his new trailer here:

As promised in that trailer, the first trailer for Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets It will be revealed this Monday, December 13. All with a view to a premiere set for April 2022.