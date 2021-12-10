Meet Jennifer Lopez’s luxurious mansion that Alex Rodríguez had to sell after she left him for Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez, American actress, singer-songwriter, dancer, producer, designer and businesswoman; It has undoubtedly given a lot to talk about this year. Her separation from former athlete Alex Rodríguez and her romantic reunion with her former partner and current partner Ben Affleck were enough to put the singer on the world stage.

Thus, less than a year after separating from Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodríguez has sold his mansion in Miami. The property would have been bought by the athlete just a month before his separation from the actress since his intention was to live there with Lopez. Despite their sudden separation, Rodríguez had to sell the opulent house.

The property was acquired by the former de Jennifer Lopez for $ 5.5 million on April 9. However, after the breakup of the couple, the Mansion It quickly went back up for sale on April 26, almost 10 days later. On April 15, Lopez and Rodríguez stated: “We have realized that we are better as friends and we hope to continue being so… We will continue to work together and support each other in our shared businesses and projects. We wish each other the best for each other and for each other’s children.”

The Mansion is located in Bay Point and was sold on December 6 for $ 6.3 million. The house has 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and has views of Lake Sabal. On the other hand, the dining room and living room are visible in this view of the open-plan house. “After selling the house to Alex earlier this year, I knew right away that the property would be a perfect match. Views of Lake Sabal and the Miami skyline sealed the deal. The new owners plan to build the most flawless waterfront home, which will truly be a rare gem in the Bay Point community, “Julianna Castro of Compass, who represented the buyers in the sale, told” The Post.

Image: Page Six

The property spans over 3,100 square feet and has ceramic and marble floors. During your relationship, Jennifer Lopez Han and Alex Rodríguez lived together in a $ 32.5 million property in Miami Beach located on Star Island that they purchased in August 2020. However, the Mansion It has not yet been sold as it remains under his ownership today.