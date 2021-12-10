Masayuki Uemura, creator of NES and Super Nintendo, dies at 78

DPA

The world of technology and video games is in mourning: the Japanese engineer Masayuki Uemura, responsible for the creation of the consoles Nintento Entertainment System (NES) and Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), passed away on Monday, December 6 at the age of 78.

This has been confirmed by an obituary published by the Ritsumeikan University of Japan, of which he was professor of College of Image Arts and Sciences, in which he founded the Center for Video Game Studies.

Masayuki Uemurto, who was born in Tokyo in 1943, graduated in electronic engineering from the Chiba Institute of Technology in 1967, and only four years later he began to work at Nintendo, to which he remained linked until 2004.

Masayuki Uemura, the former lead architect of the NES and SNES, has passed away. He was one of the genius minds behind some of our best game memories. pic.twitter.com/KO43DIGuTt – Archipel |ア ル シ ペ ル (@SailToArchipel) December 9, 2021

Who was Masayuki Uemura, creator of the Nintendo?

The Japanese engineer became known as CEO of Nintendo Development Department 2, which he joined in 1979, after having previously worked on solar batteries.

He’s also behind the minds that developed the classic video game. Ice Climber, which was launched in 1985 and was distributed with the console in several countries, which increased its popularity.

It was in this position from which he directed as main architect the development of two of the most popular consoles in the history of the Japanese company: Famicon (1983), released internationally as NES, and its 16-bit successor, SNES (1990).

