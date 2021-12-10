Marvel: who owns Hawkeye’s Rolex? Clues point to these characters | Mexico | Spain | Phase 4 | UCM | Disney Plus | SPORTS-PLAY

The first episode of Hawkeye has raised the mystery of who owns the Rolex watch that was found in the wreckage of the Avengers base. The only certain thing is that the mafia is interested in said object, so much so that Clint Barton and Kate Bishop come in search of it in the fourth episode of the Marvel Studios series. Who owns it?

SPOILER ALERT

According Hawkeye in the fourth episode titled “Partners, am I right?”, the Rolex is a very important item because it belonged to a friend who had retired and could potentially be discovered by the mob. It’s reasonable to assume that the Echo – or its yet-to-be seen boss Kingpin – knows what this watch can do.

Marvel viewers believe it belonged to Tony Stark; actor Robert Downey Jr. collects watches in the real world, and Stark would certainly be the type to install sophisticated technology into one of his watches.

However, the fourth episode has dismissed this theory. There is no reason why Hawkeye and his wife Laura knew a lot about a Rolex that was previously owned by Tony Stark. What’s more, none of the surviving Avengers have secret identities.

The only Avenger who has managed to retreat is Steve Rogers, who traveled back in time to live with his beloved Peggy Carter. The time mechanics surrounding Rogers’ retirement remain a mystery. It is not known whether he secretly lives in the original MCU timeline or decided to go to a branched timeline. If the former is true, Steve Rogers may well have crossed paths with Hawkeye and the watch could be an indicator of his secret identity.

However, the central problem with this theory is that there is no reason why Kingpin must want the watch. Hawkeye has established the Kingpin as the uncle of Echo, the boss of organized crime in New York, and would not be interested in Captain America’s secret identity.

Another possibility is Nick Fury. Hawkeye Y Nick fury They were clearly close friends, and Fury jealously guarded the Clint Barton family secret. No one found out about its existence when Black Widow posted all of SHIELD’s secrets on the internet at Captain America: The Winter Soldier, suggesting that Fury had erased all of SHIELD’s records. Fury went off the grid after The Winter Soldier, operating from the shadows, but still found his way to the family farm of Hawkeye in Avengers: Age of Ultron, again pointing out the closeness between the two. Therefore, it is conceivable that a Hawkeye You have been given a wristwatch that points to one of Fury’s secret identities.

Another alternative is that the Rolex is a clue for the future appearance of Daredevil. The vigilante is traditionally one of the Kingpin’s greatest enemies, and the Daredevil The MCU could have dropped out after things got too hot in New York. Perhaps Hawkeye crossed paths with him at some point during his rampage through the city as Ronin and vowed to keep the secret identity of Daredevil, the watch being a proof of that promise.

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify Y Spreaker. Follow the program every Sunday on our available audio platforms.