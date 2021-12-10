Mark Wahlberg a new man

Being one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood is not what Mark Wahlberg is most proud of. His greatest achievement is his family. A family that forged strong roots not only in the consolidation of a couple with 20 years of history and four children, but also in a woman.

It was out of love and thanks to model Rhea Durham that the star’s life changed completely, managing to leave behind a stormy past that included days in jail: “It wasn’t until I met my wife and had my first daughter that I thought “My God, this happened for a reason.” Now I have the highest respect for women and I teach that to my men because they should not take the path that Dad took. “

Today Wahlberg is a new man: a practicing Catholic who goes to Mass twice a week – even a clause in his employment contracts obliges him not to break this ritual – presides over a charity for disadvantaged youth, proclaims himself a feminist, defender of the LGBTIQ rights and try every day to be a better person.

A loose heartthrob

Wahlberg had a stormy adolescence that he is not proud of at all. The actor, who is the youngest of nine siblings, became addicted to cocaine at age 13 and had run-ins with the law due to racist attacks, which landed him in prison.

He was 16 years old when after assaulting a Vietnamese man and knocking him unconscious, he fled from the police and hid in a supermarket. There he stole six cans of beer and beat the owner of the place, also a Vietnamese. This led him to spend 45 days in a juvenile hall, as he was charged with attempted murder. It was during this period that he suffered his first love disappointment.

Upon leaving, he clung to the Catholic religion and began his career, first as a rapper and then as an actor. Along that path he had several relationships, but none that lasted. Among the women he linked up with are Kate Moss and Reese Witherspoon.

The love of his life

“I owe a lot to my wife,” he told The Sun in 2008 when talking about Rhea, his wife and their great love. “It has helped me become the man I am today, created this beautiful life for me and our children … You need the right woman in your life and that feeling that you are going to be together for a long time. Important if you’re going to have children, “he said.

The couple met in 2001 in New York. The actor saw her and knew that she was a different woman. “I asked him if he wanted to go out with me and he said yes. Then I asked him if he wanted to accompany me to Church the next day and he said yes, so there was our first date, at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York. Short time I later learned that she was the one, but before moving forward I had to make sure I could be the man I needed to be, “he told People magazine.

“We share the same values. Obviously the physical attraction was there, but that is not what keeps a couple together,” he remarked. Things between them escalated quickly: in 2003, two years after that meeting, they welcomed their first daughter: Ella Rae. In 2006 Michael was born, their second child, and in 2008 Brendan, the third.

In 2009, they decided to go down the aisle. “We were already like a married couple, we just wanted to make it official,” he said.

A year later, in 2010 they welcomed their fourth daughter, Grace.

“I try to be the best father I can be. I am probably softer than I should be, but I push myself to be tougher. I pray every day that I have the strength to be a good servant, father and husband,” Wahlberg said of what he is like. his family life.

With four children at home and a hectic work schedule, which includes travel and filming, the couple, who have been together for 20 years and 11 years of marriage, consciously nurture the relationship by creating daily spaces for them. “Between 5 and 7 at night is bath time and dinner for the boys, and after all that happens, we eat by ourselves, watch a little TV and talk quietly. No matter how crazy the girls get. things, once a week, on Thursdays, we have our own date night, “revealed the actor when asked to speak about the formula for a long and consolidated relationship, the kind that are not abundant in Hollywood.

Surrendered father

