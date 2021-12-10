María Eugenia Ritó will have a profile on OnlyFans: what will it show? | Daily Show

Maria Eugenia Rito had his greatest moment of fame when he made his participation in “ShowMatch” or in magazine works during the summer seasons. But for a while he has not had a steady income and you are looking for different ways to live.

For this reason, the media decided to open an account in OnlyFans and there upload risque content and thus be able to raise money to be able to survive. “I’m going to call a friend for advice. Who pays my bills? Nobody. I have to live “Said the blonde on the radio show “I am so biutiful.”

In addition to this new venture that will start, Ángel de Brito suggested that he be a panelist on his program. The idea is that starlet replace Yanina Latorre as long as she is on vacation. Despite the proposal, he still did not give an answer.

She assured that she is not accepting jobs on television or in the theater because she feels very insecure with her body. However, she is always very active in her social networks so as not to lose validity.

María Eugenia Ritó on her Instagram account.



For this reason, Her main goal now is to focus on herself and to improve. She is going to the gym and doing various cosmetic treatments to be able to regain the figure she wants.