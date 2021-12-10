‘Mare of easttow’ the other face of a detective

A robot sketch from Mare sheehan would say the following: a woman in her fifties, fair complexion, voluminous body and medium height. As most of the women of his town dress with jeans, sweater with hood, coat and mountain shoes. Her face is always without makeup and her hair is tied up in a tousled ponytail.

I would also say that Sheehan He eats when he can, usually junk food, which most of the time is grumpy, who always fights with her mother, who is very loving with her grandson and that her ex-husband has just moved in, with her new partner, to live in a house that is only a few meters from yours.

Sheehan is the character that British actress Kate Winslet interpret in ‘Mare of Easttown’; the detective from a small town of Pennsylvania, United States, who investigates the disappearance of a girl and, at the same time, tries to keep her personal life from falling apart.

In that attempt, Sheehan becomes a memorable presence. In a television world populated by characters who forget before putting the next series ‘play’, this detective -fall from grace- he achieves the improbable, that again he longs for Sunday night to arrive to see the next chapter.

The reasons are various. The performance of Winslet, for which he certainly deserves to win a new Emmy, makes Sheehan the antithesis of the CSI-style detective: lucid to rage, elegant and of a sober character, but sprinkled with good doses of black mood, which makes them irresistible.

She is in the antipodes of those detectives. At the outset, he reminds the viewer that his work has nothing to do with him. recognition wave popularity, but with the resolution of cases, in which the worst of the human condition is always revealed.

He never says it, but surely in himself he repeats that it is unnecessary to launch a smile to the world, when there is a girl who has been disappeared and he does not have a single clue to illuminate his whereabouts.

It captures whoever is watching it, precisely because of the things it does not say, because of its silences, because of its moments of contemplation and reflection, but above all because of the gestures on her face, which accompany her in moments of doubt, fear, weariness, or in which simply the frustration surpasses it.

That is where the talent of Winslet, that since the premiere of ‘Titanic’ (1997), has not stopped reaping a series of performances that have made her one of the few actresses of the Hollywood industry to receive an Oscar, an Emmy and a Grammy.

Likewise, there is your physical transformation, reminiscent of the bet you made Matthew McConaughey for ‘Dallas Buyer Club’, or Christian Bale for ‘Vice’.

Winslet has not disclosed how much she had to gain weight for this production, but Sheehan’s build undoubtedly contributes to breaking away from the idyllic picture that one has of the detectives.

With the passage of each chapter, the last one is released tonight, the viewer is witness growth of a character, whose work is complicated by the disappearance of new girls, the possibility of being separated from her grandson, and the inability she has to handle a family absence.

‘Mare of Easttown’, populated with moments of family black comedysuspenseful, drama and action, he viscerally delves into several dramas of the contemporary society, among them the drug addiction problems, the prostitution of minors, the ordeal experienced by the relatives of the disappeared and what the loss of her child means for a mother.

To give strength to this facet of his character, Winslet has told that he worked with a grief psychologist and was in contact with several people who have lost loved ones.

Likewise, the dramas lived by the youth of that Marginal United States and little known in the cinema, but very explored in the contemporary literature.

In the midst of these chiaroscuro, Brad Ingelsby -the scriptwriter of the series- incorporates two characters, which allow us to see other nuances of Sheehan’s personality, one of them is Colin Zabel, (Evan Peters), a young detective whose presence serves to delve into the dark side exploration of the inhabitants of this town, of the closeness they have with each other and of the secrets that are kept.

The other character is Richard Ryan (Guy Pearce), a literature teacher with whom Sheehan has a passionate affair that quickly fades.

He is joined by the character of his mother, the one in charge of printing a tragicomic tone to the series, and that of Lori Ross, her best friend and confidant, about whom the darkest characters in this production haunt.

All these characters are what make ‘Mare of Easttown’ not only a story about the life of a detective that has fallen into misfortune, but in a plot that shows, in a choral way, how the family and the tragedies of the past can define the present.

On the other hand, between the review There is a consensus that Sheehan is the best interpretation of the career of Winslet. In response, she has said that she was immersed in playing Mare like no other character. These statements were given at the doors of the premiere of ‘Avatar 2’, tape in which she is one of the protagonists.



