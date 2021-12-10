Marcelo Flores thanks Tata for minutes and promises to return to Tri

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 09.12.2021 22:12:51





Marcelo Flores, player of the Mexican team and of the Arsenal junior categories, sent a message to the Aztec fans and promised his return with the national team after the few minutes he had with the team of Gerardo Martino at friendly game against Chile (from yesterday Wednesday 8) same that meant the last of the year for the tricolor project.

“Very happy for yesterday’s minutes and grateful to the coaching staff for the opportunity … To the fans of Mexico, they are very special. Thanks! See you soon”, was the youth’s message on Twitter along with a video of personal production with images of what was done in the field.

With scarcely 18 years, the totMexican acante entered the exchange at minute 83 for Uriel Antuna to debut with the green shirt. It should be noted that Flores has three nationalities: Canadian, Mexican and English.

Despite the short time granted by Tata, Flores did not disappoint; even charged a free shot what was cut off no problem for him South American goalkeeper.

TATA ASKS FOR PRUDENCE

Martino explained that the remoteness on the trip of Marcelo for the call should not imply that you play or have a place in the Mexican eleven.

“That he comes from so far is not a reason for him to play more in the selection. Play what we think you have to play, then remoteness is not an argument. Came in when we consider. I understand the expectations that can be generated and I ask you to be careful with the demands that can be generated on an 18-year-old boy ”, he concluded.