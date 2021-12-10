Make the jump to 75 Hz with this LG gaming monitor at an all-time low; on offer for just over 100 euros

It is useless for us to have the best hardware on the market, whether in the form of a gaming console or PC, if then we do not use a television or monitor at the height that allows us to squeeze the most of the video signal they emit. And in the market we find a wide variety of models, for all types of users and needs.

If we are XBOX Series S or PC players and we do not have the latest generation hardware, it is likely that we opt for a Full HD monitor. Resolution between existing economic models as interesting and as this LG. Which, in addition, is lowered to its historical minimum: it is on sale for 132 euros on Amazon.

We are talking about the LG 27MP59G-P, an ideal gaming monitor for those who do not want to spend too much but enjoy a large diagonal and some gaming characteristics with which to squeeze all kinds of games; both single player and competitive. Being more recommended for the first for its refreshment rate.





LG 27MP59G-P – 68.6 cm (27 ") FHD Gaming Monitor with IPS Panel (1920 x 1080 pixels, 16: 9, 1 ms with MBR, 75Hz, 250 cd / m², 1000: 1, sRGB> 99% , D-SUB x1, HDMI x1, DP x1) Color Black

Specifically, it incorporates a refresh rate of 75 Hz, which offers greater fluidity compared to the classic 60 Hz. But, as we say, they can seem somewhat scarce when we move within the competitive environment. So if we do not have a high-end PC and we are regular players of triple A titles, with high graphics settings and a constant rate of 75 FPS, we will greatly enjoy any game.

In addition to the above, this LG has a 27-inch diagonal and a 1920 x 1080p resolution, a response time of only 1 millisecond and an IPS panel. This translates to great viewing angles and excellent color rendering. Specifications to which must be added the presence of AMD FreeSync and ports and connections for all types of consoles and graphics cards.

