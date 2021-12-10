Machine Gun Kelly was obsessed with Megan Fox since her teens

Machine Gun Kelly has revealed that he was a fan of Megan fox long before they started dating. In an interview with GQ, the 31-year-old revealed that he had a poster of his now girlfriend on his bedroom wall when he was a teenager. “It was from his GQ session,” he said. “So that’s a full circle.” The outlet also reported that one of the rapper’s classmates recalled that he promised to marry the Transformers star later in the future.

Regarding the issue of marriage, it was previously reported that the 35-year-old woman was waiting for her divorce from her ex-husband to be finalized. Brian Austin Green.

