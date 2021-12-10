Machine Gun Kelly was obsessed with Megan Fox since her teens

Machine Gun Kelly has revealed that he was a fan of Megan fox long before they started dating. In an interview with GQ, the 31-year-old revealed that he had a poster of his now girlfriend on his bedroom wall when he was a teenager. “It was from his GQ session,” he said. “So that’s a full circle.” The outlet also reported that one of the rapper’s classmates recalled that he promised to marry the Transformers star later in the future.

Regarding the issue of marriage, it was previously reported that the 35-year-old woman was waiting for her divorce from her ex-husband to be finalized. Brian Austin Green.

A source told AND! News that the two “plan to get engaged and married,” adding that “they are very much in love and have a strong and intense relationship. Their divorce is progressing and they are discussing the details of custody.”

The source explained that the lovebirds “they have no doubt that they are soul mates and are destined to be life companions“.

“Colson is gradually getting to know the children and everything is going well with that. Megan has not wanted to rush them into anything. But she has been incorporating Colson into her life, and it is going well,” the source shared.