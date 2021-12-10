Look McDelivery arrived and here we tell you how to order it | Sopitas.com

Imagine you order your favorite burger and suddenly you get a raffled t-shirt to show off. Ahh numa! Early Christmas? Award for being a loyal customer? A reminder that I’m super cool? Yes to everything!

Well it turns out McDonald’s and Uber Eats raffled off a surprise called Look McDelivery just so that fans of this chain and loyal users of this delivery app receive a special but super exclusive and limited package.

What is the McDelivery Look?

McDonald’s is launching a line of T-shirts, slippers and socks and wants you to show off your home outfit too, so at the same time it launched the McDelivery look, a campaign where you can get this exclusive merch by ordering a special pack this December 9 and 10 from 4:00 p.m. only by Uber Eats.

How can I order my McDelivery Look?

You just have to open your Uber Eats app and choose McDonald’s, once there you will have to ask for the special package depending on the day you do it. There it goes:

December 9: McTrío Big Mac Grande and 10 McNuggets, which will include a T-shirt and a pair of socks.

December 10: Big Quarter Pound McTrío and 10 McNuggets and will include a T-shirt and a pair of slippers.

Super easy, right? You indulge yourself with your whim and apart they give you a raffled shirt with an exclusive design. Not to mention more!

Influencer mode, ready to show off your McDelivery Look

If your thing is to always be fashionable even when you are at home, then the McDelivery Look is for you. After having finished with the whim of your McTrío and Mc Nuggets, you have to wear your new clothes, pose.

When you receive your special package do not forget to take a photo or video modeling your new outfit with the combination you want, upload it to your favorite social network with #LookMcDelivery and tagging McDonald’s so you can show the world your cool sense of fashion. NOTE: Remember that you can only get the McDelivery Look this December 9 and 10. You go!