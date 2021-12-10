Lewis Hamilton led the second practice, Red Bull out of the top 3

Unlike on other occasions, the leading teams took to the track immediately to set fast times with Valtteri Bottas taking the top with 1m29.339 on the medium tire, a record of Lewis hamilton immediately displaced with a stopwatch of 1m25.127s.

The seven-time world champion was the first to enter the 1m24s range as second place was traded for Lando Norris, Esteban Ocon and Charles Leclerc. Sergio Pérez’s Red Bulls and Max verstappen they were eighth and 11th respectively.

With 15 minutes on the clock, Hamilton improved further to 1m24.126s. Verstappen advanced to the second momentary 0.939s behind the leader, all of them still wearing yellow tires.

When the first third of the session was complete, it was Bottas who mounted the red tires as the first of the leading teams. He immediately improved his time to 1m24.272s to place second and then further reduced his lap to 1m24.083s.

For a few moments Esteban Ocon placed his Alpine in first place with a time of 1m24.034s right in the middle of the session, but that was short-lived because Hamilton regained first place with 1m23.691s with 0.3 seconds over the Frenchman, who he finished second until the end of the session.

The Finn from the German house finished third at 0.392s, an outstanding result considering that he altered the rear right of his car after contact with the guard rail.

Red Bull placed their two cars in fourth and fifth place. Verstappen posted a best lap of 1m24.332s, a 0.641s deficit from Hamilton. Sergio Pérez closed the top five.

Nicholas Latifi also suffered an impact to the rear of his Williams as he lost control of the car at Turn 13.

Kimi Raikkonen caused the only red flag of the session when he crashed at Turn 14 and seriously damaged his Alfa Romeo by the time the timer reached zero.

Results Second practice Abu Dhabi GP F1 2021: