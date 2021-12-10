Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence came to the movies with Don´t Look Up

When “Don´t Look Up” premieres on Netflix

The feature film of Adam McKay (“The big bet”) has a release date in Netflix for next December 24, but those who choose to see it on the big screen and ahead of time can already do so.

What is “Don´t Look Up” about

Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Jonah Hill and Cate Blanchet are other figures in the cast. Directed and written by McKay, tells the story of astronomy student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and his professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo Dicaprio), which make the astonishing discovery of an asteroid orbiting within the solar system. The problem is that it is about to collide with Earth.

The other problem is that nobody seems to care. Because, apparently, alerting humanity to the fateful collision of a rock the size of Mount Everest is viewed as inconvenient or downplayed news.

With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a colossal media tour that takes them from President Orlean’s office (Meryl streep) – who remains indifferent – and his sycophantic son and chief of staff Jason (Jonah hill), to air on The Daily Rip, a lively morning show with hosts Brie (Cate blanchett) and Jack (Tyler perry).

They have just six months before the asteroid hits, and their mission to navigate the complicated 24-hour news cycle and get the attention of the social media-obsessed public before it’s too late proves to be more comical than it is. they imagined.

How much does Netflix cost

The streaming service has three different plans. The basic plan is $ 279 and has a 480 px resolution and a screen. The standard plan is $ 459 and has a resolution of 1080p and two screens at the same time. And the premium plan is worth $ 669, with 4K + HDR resolution and four displays at the same time.

