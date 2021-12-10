Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence announce exact date of the end of the world

When NASA announced a few weeks ago that it was going to crash a spacecraft into an asteroid to see if it could deflect it, Adam McKay was likely having déjà vu. By the time that happened, the filmmaker was about to release his latest film, Don’t look up, a comedy that talks about something very similar and that comes to the movies this Friday and next December 24 to Netflix.

The film features a star-studded cast, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio at the helm. Both put themselves in the shoes of two astronomers who undertake a media tour to warn humanity of the arrival of a comet that is going to destroy the Earth. To his surprise, no one seems to care. Not even the president of the United States, played by a hilarious Meryl Streep, or her chief of staff, played by Jonah Hill.

The cast is completed by Rob Morgan, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi), Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley, not to mention Ariana Grande, who follows growing with his first steps in the world of interpretation. In fact, soon we will also see it in the film adaptation of the musical Wicked that Universal is preparing. A film that will also feature Cynthia Erivo.

Despite the seriousness of the matter at hand, the viewer is guaranteed to laugh, as there are no shortage of comic moments that occur throughout the film. A clear political criticism can also be read between the lines, as McKay denounces with this feature film that dealing with certain issues, no matter how important and decisive they may be, are sometimes uncomfortable and the upper echelons end up overlooking them.





But even if the issue raises harshness, Lawrence and DiCaprio will do everything possible to raise awareness about what is to come, although along the way they do not stop wondering what it is necessary to do so that the world looks up. They are six months old and the clock has started counting down. Will they get the attention of politicians and a public obsessed with social networks?

A filming full of anecdotes

There are several anecdotes that the filming of the film keeps. Some of them were revealed by McKay and Lawrence himself during a press conference to Yahoo! Movies, where they recognized that, in one of the scenes, the actress acted under the influence of cannabis.

As she herself has clarified, her character was acting under the influence of drugs in the scene in question so she asked the filmmaker if, to make it more credible, she could smoke a joint. McKay gave him the go-ahead and the rest can already see it in the movie viewers. “Everybody messed with me [en la escena]I guess because I was high. It was easy to get angry, “confessed the actress, who dispelled doubts by saying that at the time of filming she was not pregnant.

It is not the only peculiarity that they explained to journalists, as they also recognized that another of the film’s scenes, which lasts about sixteen minutes, was totally improvised and was shot in two days. “That group of people could not have been happier to be in that false Oval Office of the White House doing that scene,” acknowledged the director in an interview with Deadline.

The opportunity that the actors liked, especially DiCaprio, because in statements collected by Netflix, he assured that “Adam gave us an interesting opportunity to try anything.” Jen and I develop our characters in front of the camera. “