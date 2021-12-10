Leonardo Di Caprio unleashes madness at the Glasgow Climate Summit

Related news

Leonardo Dicaprio (46 years old) became one of the protagonists of the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26), held in Glasgow. Although it had already been revealed that the actor would be present at the event, his travel and arrival plans were not public knowledge. Thus, this Tuesday, November 2, his presence generated a great surprise among the attendees, as reported by the local newspaper Glasgow times.

The American caused such a stir, that it was surrounded by a group of fans and journalists while on his way to a meeting with the president of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado (41), in the pavilion of the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew. Although he was wearing sunglasses, in an attempt to go unnoticed, Leonardo DiCaprio was recognized by several of the conference attendees.

The actor, known for his environmental concerns, was a key activist in the fight to save the Ebo forest (Cameroon) from the mining industry, an initiative of which Kew was also a part.

Leonardo DiCaprio at COP26 in Glasgow.

This Monday, in addition, DiCaprio was praised by the president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso (65), who thanked him for his message in support of the announcement of the creation of a new marine reserve in the Galapagos archipelago.

After the president announced this Monday at a press conference the expansion of this space, the Hollywood star dedicated a few words to him through his Twitter account: “Congratulations to Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso on the creation of a new marine protected area of 23,116 square miles near Galapagos and the new debt swap to help manage, announced today at COP26. “

After this message, the president of Ecuador responded through the same social network: “Thank you for your message. Our Government is committed to protecting the environment. The Galapagos Islands are a treasure for the world. We will continue working towards a sustainable ecological transition “.

Thank you for your message. Our government is committed to the protection of the environment. The Galapagos Islands is a treasure to the world. We will keep working towards a sustainable ecological transition. https://t.co/L2HWLVH4FB – Guillermo Lasso (@LassoGuillermo) November 1, 2021

The actor, famous for films such as Blood diamond (Blood diamonds) or Titanic, was also photographed Monday night at an event at ‘The Engine Works’, a multi-purpose space in Glasgow.

In addition, the British producer and writer, Paul Goodenough, published on his official Instagram account an image in which he appears with the American actor. In the snapshot, Leonardo DiCaprio is shown with a copy of a book titled The Greatest Comic on Earth: Stories to Save the World, in your hands. It is a collaboration written by a team of 300 environmentalists to raise awareness about climate change, a cause in which he has always been involved the artist.

