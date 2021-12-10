León vs Atlas: where and when to see the first leg of the grand final in Liga MX

Rojinegros and Esmeraldas will define the next Mexican soccer champion (Photo: EFE)

After having experienced one of the strangest tournaments in Mexican soccer, the two best teams in the league will star in the grand final. Atlasdesperately seeking to end the drought of more than 70 years without lifting the league trophy, will visit the Emeralds of Leon in the field of the capital of Guanajuato. In a duel that promises emotion, the tapatíos will seek to manifest the solid defensive stance exhibited for 17 days to return with an advantage to the final match.

In the midst of the controversy over arbitration decisions that, in the eyes of many fans, benefited them, the rojinegros del Atlas made their way in one of their most solid campaigns to consolidate in second place in the general table. For their part, after a questioned start, those of Lion they managed to score enough points to get stuck in third place overall, from where they began to look for the championship.

Currently, the state of Guanajuato presents favorable figures to be located in the color green of the epidemiological traffic light. In fact, the León Stadium was approved to receive the fans in full capacity. In that sense, a little more than 31 thousand people, Most of the local team, they will be able to see the actions live from the stands of the property. The rest of the country’s fans will be able to do so from various platforms.

The pair of Furch and Quiñones gives confidence to the fans of Atlas (Photo: Twitter / @ golesycifras)

Place: León Stadium, León, Guanajuato.

Date: Thursday, December 9, 2021.

Hour: 21:00.

TV: When played in the territory of the Esmeraldas, the television signal will be available only in its paid mode. In that way, both Fox Sports What Claro Sports they will have the chronicle of the meeting totally live.

Application and internet: Similarly, those users with a subscription to pay television services where the channel of Fox SportsThey will be able to follow the meeting through the official application and website. Meanwhile, those people who do not have a subscription will have the possibility to follow the actions live through the YouTube channel of Claro Sports.

Radio: listeners will be able to tune in to the chronicle of the meeting through the signal of W Sports at 96.9 frequency modulated (fm), as well as 730 amplitude modulated (am).

Ángel Mena bears the responsibility of scoring goals to give León the championship (Photo: Víctor Cruz / AFP)



The final of the Grita México Apertura 2021 will also revive an old rivalry that has developed from Argentina. And is that so much Ariel Holan and Diego Cocca will meet for the fourth time from the bench of different teams. In South American football, when the current León coach directed Independiente de Avellaneda, he won three times against a single victory obtained by the Atlas helmsman when he had control of the reins at Rosario Central and Racing Club.

For his part Cocca it was said very proud of his progress with the Rojinegros, but “tomorrow there is a final and we want to win it. We have not finished the job yet because now the most important thing comes and I am proud and happy to be able to reach a final. The finals are to be won, so we are going to do our best and convinced that we have what to do with it ”, he assured.

In the meantime, Hello He has been respectful of his rival and denied that his record in Argentina determines the possible outcome of the final. “The past in soccer prescribes. This is another story, we are in another country and I am also very happy to play against Diego even though he defends one shirt and I defend another. They are totally different stories, “he assured at a press conference.

