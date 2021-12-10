Leon vs Atlas | LIVE Best moments | Final Ida | Opening 2021

Start the Second Half The ball is rolling again on the Nou Camp court. With the score tied at one goal, Atlas and León play the last 45 minutes of Ida’s game.

End of the First Half Luis Enrique Santande blows his whistle and the first 45 minutes of a Final full of intensity and in which there are already goals are finished.

’45 4 minutes added The fourth official raises the sign and 4 minutes are added.

’44 Camilo Vargas responds! Jean Meneses on the edge of the area hit him with a less skillful leg and the Colombian goalkeeper leaned on his right side to safely keep the ball.

’43 Cota’s Shortcut! Jairo Torres took a powerful shot with his right foot that was trying to get into the back of the goal, but Rodolfo Cota took a step back and deflected the ball into a corner kick.

’36 Goooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooool from León! The lion’s trident is present. Mena served the ball, Jean Meneses prolonged and Víctor Dávila with a spectacular volley just scored a great goal.

’30 Solid Atlas; Locked lion From minute one, Atlas looked better on the court and got the score thanks to Luis Reyes. The Léon tries to shake off and exercise the dominance they are used to, but they don’t produce up front.

’11 Gooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooool Atlas! After a throw-in, Julio Furch fought with William Tesillo and the ball ended up at the feet of Luis Reyes, who inside the area took a powerful right that went low in the goal of Rodolfo Cota. The Rojinegro already wins it!

‘4 Yellow for Diego Barbosa The side of the Rojinegros del Atlas is painted yellow after a reckless entry. AND THE VAR? ❌ Diego Barbosa gets the first yellow card of #LaFinalxFOX by entry about Jean Meneses The Academy player was saved from what could have been an expulsion! León0⃣-0⃣Atlas pic.twitter.com/KM5cyJVgJs – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX)

December 10, 2021





Start the game Luis Enrique Santander blows his whistle and begins the first 45 minutes of the Grand Final of Mexican soccer. León and Atlas meet for the Apertura 2021 title in a historic final.

Atlas lineup Diego Cocca does not move anything at all to the starting eleven that has given him so much success during this 2021 Apertura. Aware that getting a positive result at the Nou Camp would bring them closer to the title, the Rojinegros are going with the best they have.

Lion Lineup Ariel Holan wants the Lion to take advantage of the locality and nothing is saved for the confrontation against Atlas. Ángel Mena, will lead the Leonese attack. Los Rojinegros must be vigilant because the Ecuadorian has 4 goals in this League.

This is how the Atlas arrives Regularity was one of the main characteristics of the Rojinegros during this 2021 Apertura. Those led by Diego Cocca prioritized a solid defense and the play has gone perfectly. With 29 points, they got Liguilla in second position. Julio Furch, a clear reference to the Fox attack. TWITTER / @ LigaBBVAMX



This is how the lion arrives After the departure of Ignacio Ambriz, Argentine Ariel Holan assumed responsibility for the Esmeralda bench and although at one point there was talk of irregularity, the team settled down according to what the strategist wanted. With 29 points, they finished in the third position of the Apertura 2021 and in Ángel Mena they have their clear reference. TWITTER / @ LigaBBVAMX

