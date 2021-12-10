Learn about the most popular surgeries among celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Ariana Grande and more

Dana Omari is an influencer who is dedicated to highlighting the surgeries She performs celebrity plastic surgery as she works as a consultation manager at a medical spa. According to Omari, younger and younger celebrities go under the knife and undergo surgery normally associated with aging people such as facelifts.

One of the examples Dana taught was Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid. Regarding this, the influencer stated that the changes in the eyes and eyebrows of celebrities can be attributed, at least in part, to a fox eye lift, also known as canthoplasties. In this surgery, the outer corner of the eye is surgically reshaped. “It changes the tilt of your eye, it makes your eye a little bigger, but when you pull it it makes it a little more tilted,” said Omari. The procedure would cost $ 5,000 to $ 8,000 depending on the surgeon and the face.

Another common procedure is to place breast implants just like Olivia Rodrigo and Kendall jenner according to Omari. The influencer assures that currently “Most women… opt for a size that fits them well. That is the goal. If they are on the smaller side, or even if they are not particularly thin, they usually do not go from lack of breast tissue to triple D. “The procedure that would have been performed Kendall jenner and Olivia Rodrigo is worth $ 8,000 to $ 15,000.

Ariana Grande was also analyzed by Omari, who points out that the artist would have performed a ponytail facelift or facelift. Is surgery typical of the elderly, “It pulls very high at the temples, which can give you that raised appearance” according to Dana who speculates that Bella Hadid would also have undergone this surgery, which can cost more than $ 100,000 dollars. of performing a facelift on an older, aging woman, “When you do it on someone whose tissue hasn’t moved yet because they are 20 years old, it pushes them beyond their natural starting point and gives them that eye-popping look. of fox ”, affirmed the influencer.

Apparently Kendall jenner is the queen of surgeries since Omari also assures that a Sculptra body contour would have been carried out. It is thus the evolving hourglass shape of Jenner it could be accomplished with injections of a dermal filler called Sculptra. Dermal fillers are most used for facial touch-ups although they are also useful for creating curves. Omari stated that “It fills up by volume just like lip filler, but it also builds collagen, which can also affect size or shape and lasts for about 3 years.” That surgery It is much more expensive and is available to only a few celebrities like the Kardashians. The procedure is usually performed in conjunction with liposuction, although the result is not permanent and has a maintenance cost.