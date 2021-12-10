Learn about the most popular surgeries among celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Ariana Grande and more

Dana Omari is an influencer who is dedicated to highlighting the surgeries She performs celebrity plastic surgery as she works as a consultation manager at a medical spa. According to Omari, younger and younger celebrities go under the knife and undergo surgery normally associated with aging people such as facelifts.

One of the examples Dana taught was Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid. Regarding this, the influencer stated that the changes in the eyes and eyebrows of celebrities can be attributed, at least in part, to a fox eye lift, also known as canthoplasties. In this surgery, the outer corner of the eye is surgically reshaped. “It changes the tilt of your eye, it makes your eye a little bigger, but when you pull it it makes it a little more tilted,” said Omari. The procedure would cost $ 5,000 to $ 8,000 depending on the surgeon and the face.

