Learn about the four new functions that WhatsApp will release in 2022 | Techno Doctor | Magazine

The new versions of the application will bring with them a variety of improvements and new features that many have longed for. Find out what they are and how to get them.

All this year 2021 WhatsApp, one of the most important applications in Latin America, has provided a series of updates accompanied by improvements. That and more has allowed the App to continue to consolidate as the most used messaging app not only in our region, but Worldwide.

However, these innovations will not remain old news, but will continue to be news in the coming year. These are four of the new functions that WhatsApp has confirmed for the year 2022:

Instagram reels … on WhatsApp

The question that has arisen most after this novelty is how they will reproduce. According to spokespersons, within WhatsApp chats it will be possible to share and play Instagram Reels without having to enter the application, due to the connectivity between networks that it handles Goal: WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram.

Delete messages without limit

How to know on WhatsApp what time your message was read without opening the app? Image: Pexels

Nowadays the ‘delete message for everyone’ function is only available during the first 60 minutes after the message was sent, that will be an old story, since the new update will allow deleting the messages at any time, a feature that will safeguard the security and privacy of users.

Log out in multi-device mode

Image of a person scanning the QR code with their cell phone to access WhatsApp Web on a laptop. Photo: Whatsapp (website)

The multi-device function is one of the newest In the messaging application, this allows you to connect a WhatsApp account simultaneously without the need to always have a cell phone, the new function that comes to improve this is the possibility of ‘log out’ on any device from your phone.

Hide for the contacts you want

Image: Pixabay

Maybe one of the most anticipated functions is yet to be fulfilled. With this option you can hide the profile photo and the time of last connection to specific contacts, so that only some people will be able to see that you are online.

When they arrive?

They have not yet communicated the official date on which you can enjoy these new features. Nevertheless it will be in the first months of 2022, according to spokesmen. So if you are excited about it, we recommend keeping an eye out for new versions and updates on its download portal. (I)