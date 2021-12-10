launch, price in Mexico, characteristics and technical sheet

The Moto Edge X30 has officially arrived, and it is the first smartphone in the world with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, but not only that but it is also the first Motorola smartphone with an under-screen camera.

The presentation of the new flagship Motorola has been in China, but opens the door to its next arrival under another name to the international market to compete with the largest in 2022.

Motorola Moto Edge X30, technical characteristics

Moto Edge X30 Screen 6.7 inch OLED FullHD + resolution 144 Hz refresh rate HDR10 + Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM 8/12 GB LPDDR4 Storage 128/256 GB UFS 3.1 Operating system Android 12 with MyUI 3.0 layer Rear cameras Triple: 50 megapixel main with optical stabilization (OIS) and phase detection autofocus (PDAF) 50 megapixel ultra wide angle with 117 ° view 2 megapixels for depth Frontal camera 60 megapixels, hidden under the screen only in Moto Edge X30 Special Edition Battery 5,000 mAh with 68W fast charge via USB Type-C Others 5G SA and NSA connectivity Side fingerprint sensor Ready For Software NFC Price Starting at 3,199 yuan, equivalent to about $ 500

Moto Edge X30, the most powerful smartphone in the world, so far





The Moto Edge X30 is Motorola’s most ambitious smartphoneSince the release of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is also positioned as the most powerful smartphone in the world, until now. This power is accompanied by versions of 8 and 12 GB of RAM, and 128 and 256 GB of storage. However, in other sections we find aspects that have already been seen in other Motorola smartphones.

Its screen is 6.7-inch OLED, FullHD + resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate. Nothing new so far. However, in the hole in the panel there is a 60 megapixel sensor for selfies, the highest resolution that has been integrated into the front, so far.



Moto Edge X30 Special Edition with under-screen camera

What is even better, the Moto Edge X30 Special Edition hides the same 60 megapixel camera under the screen, for a seamless full-screen experience. And so, this special version becomes the first Motorola smartphone with this technology. The Moto Edge X30 Special Edition only has this peculiarity and is otherwise exactly identical to the standard version.

Continuing with the technical review, the Moto Edge X30 has three rear cameras: 50 megapixels main, 50 megapixels ultra wide angle and 2 megapixels for depth capture. Again, nothing that has not been seen. However, where it innovates is in the battery, 5,000 mAh, but with 68W fast charging, the fastest built-in on a Motorola smartphone to date.

The Moto Edge X30 is also the first smartphone with Android 12 out of the box, apart from the Google Pixels, spiced up with its MyUX 3.0 layer. Connectivity to 5G SA and NSA networks, NFC and Ready For software for different modes of use complement the technical specifications of the smartphone.



Moto Edge S30

Along with the Moto Edge X30 the Moto Edge S30, the Chinese version of the Moto g200 recently introduced in the West. This smartphone is exactly the same as the one already known, it has a 6.8-inch IPS screen with FullHD + resolution and 144 Hz, a Snapdragon 888+ chipset and a 108-megapixel main camera.

Moto Edge X30, availability and price





As we already mentioned, Moto Edge X30 launch is exclusive to China, where it will begin to be sold soon in different versions and prices:

Moto Edge X30, 8/128 GB: 3,199 yuan, about $ 502

Moto Edge X30, 8 / 256GB: 3,399 yuan, about $ 533

Moto Edge X30, 12/256 GB: 3,599 yuan, about $ 565

Moto Edge X30 Special Edition, 12/256 GB: 3,999 yuan, about $ 628

There are no details of the arrival of the Moto Edge X30 to other markets, but the most probable thing, taking into account previous launches and the rumors, is that it will arrive in the West with another name, perhaps Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.