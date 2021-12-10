La Nación / L-Ghent, on the list of the best in the world with Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish

A renowned international music publication highlights a song by Argentine Elian Valenzuela, who adopted the stage name L-Gante, as one of the 50 best recordings of this year. Indeed, the specialized American magazine Pitchfork announced its chosen ones, and in position 47 it places the song that the creator of cumbia 420 recorded with Bizarrap: “Bzrp Music Sessions, vol. 38 ″.

L-Ghent rubs shoulders on this roster with great world artists such as Justin Bieber, who is only four places before the Argentine, and Billie Eilish, who with his song “Happier Than Ever” is located at number 42 on Pitchfork’s Top 100 Songs of 2021 list.

Read more: Kevin Johansen releases his new single alongside David Byrne

“Bzrp Music Sessions, vol. 38 is the sticky coup that drives a new urban style called Cumbia 420 that operates between cumbia, reggaeton and marijuana “, begins by saying the review of the publication about the subject of L-Gante, which has more than 250 million reproductions to via YouTube.

“Earlier this year, the devilish track topped Argentina’s chart, and it’s easy to hear because L-Ghent’s immaculately sinister croak cuts through a beat that incorporates the bombast of electronic music and an addictive sound effect that could be obtained from the soundtrack of a Hans Zimmer film, ”he adds.

He highlights that the singer speaks through local slang, rapping about the parties and the women who make him feel powerful. “You don’t have to be a smoker to appreciate the song, but L-Ghent’s call to light a joint with it and let it go is undeniable anyway,” says the Chicago, Illinois trade magazine, which is published daily through from Internet.

Read more: Bars offer their premises for anti-COVID vaccinations

Pitchfork is dedicated to music criticism and commentary, music news, and artist interviews. It is mainly focused on independent music, including indie rock, although, to a lesser extent, they cover musical genres than electronic, pop, hip hop, dance music, folk, jazz and experimental music.

For L-Ghent, 2021 is the year of its consecration. No other artist from the neighboring country has become as popular as him. Always surrounded by controversy, loved and criticized, the 21-year-old artist began to dabble in music at 15, but it wasn’t until 2020 that he made the leap with the song “L-Gante Rkt”, a collaboration with Papu Dj .

The theme was a complete success, describing in detail the entertainment in the slums during the pandemic with a cheery sound and catchy lyrics. His style is hooked, a mix of reggaeton and cumbia, called RKT, managing to position himself in second place on Billboard’s Argentina Hot 100.

Read more: Ignite what you are: enhance your talent and fulfill your dream of being an artist

A few weeks ago, the singer made his first tour of Paraguay where he starred in a great controversy over his confrontation with the owner of a well-known nightclub who accused him of leaving the premises prematurely. L-Gante did not wait long to be dispatched against the businessman through his social networks.

The cumbiero offered a free presentation in the popular Ricardo Brugada “Chacarita” neighborhood, where he caused a sensation. “The best thing was visiting the Chacarita. They told me that in Chaca they were going to rob me, but they gave me everything, “he said in an interview with a local media outlet. He announced that he will return to our country next January.