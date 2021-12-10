Kourtney Kardashian puts false nails on her 9-year-old daughter and criticizes her – New Woman

Kourtney kardashian usually shows her facet as a mother in social networks but she is not always applauded for her parenting method.

While it is true that the Kardashian clan are pioneers in the world of beauty, the older sister has been in the eye of criticism after users criticized the way in which she has introduced her daughter Penelope Disick, from nine years, to this world.

Kourtney Kardashian shows off her daughter with false nails

In a video posted on the account of TikTok (@pandkourt) She can be seen showing off her almond-shaped false nails as she pours herself a drink from a can and then takes a sip.

The audiovisual that already has more than 3 million visits received strong criticism from users who assure that he is not letting her burn out her childhood stage.

“It’s a girl. Imagine the many problems that this poor girl is going to have … protect her and let her be a girl “,” She is about six years old and has nails “,” Now the fashion is to be a woman since she was little “, is part of the comments that are read on social media. – Netizens

Although some were in favor of Kourtney ensuring that more than one girl would dream of wearing nails like this and there is no problem in allowing them.

“My daughter would love for you to take her to the salon and let her do her nails and hair. That is being a good mother ”,“ Her nails are so beautiful, at her age I would have died to have them ”, they expressed. – Netizens

This is not the first time Penelope she shows off her nails, because in other publications she has been in charge of showing her colorful designs.

So far, Kardashian has not defended herself against attacks as she has done on other occasions where she has defended her daughter and her way to raise it.

On one occasion, he responded to the comment of a follower who said: “Oh wow, are you finally with your kids?” to which she responded with a “I am with my children every day, thank God. Social networks do not always show real life ”.