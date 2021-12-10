Know the best vitamin to raise the body’s defenses

Diet is crucial to have a immune system strengthened, otherwise different health problems could arise. Therefore, in order to avoid diseases and keep bacteria, fungi and viruses out of the body, specialists suggest incorporating them into a healthy diet Vitamin E, an essential nutrient to protect our body.

Stress, anxiety, and a poor diet will put your child at risk. immune system, favoring the appearance of contagion and various diseases, even more so in a context of pandemic caused by the coronavirus. In addition, to these obstacles we can add some diseases such as diabetes, lupus, cancer or AIDS. In this sense, it is key to strengthen our body by increasing the intake of foods rich in vitamins and minerals, where the main star will be the Vitamin E.

To this we must add a feeding reduced in sugars and industrialized products that have preservatives and colorants, while experts suggest consuming natural products with this vitamin, but if this is not possible, you can also use medications. Therefore, strengthening the immune system It will be marked by nutrients acquired in a balanced diet and a deficit of it will lead us to be a risk factor for a wide range of diseases.

Consequently, before the appearance of various symptoms, we will be able to know if the immune system is weakened and we will need a feeding Focused on Vitamin E. To know if we have low defenses, we will have to be alert to different symptoms such as recurrent infections or colds, allergies, simple illnesses that last longer than normal, recurrent fever and diarrhea.

Photo: Pixabay

Therefore, if these signs appear, we must strengthen the immune system immediately through a feeding that includes products rich in nutrients and, especially, in Vitamin E. Consequently, the intake of vegetable oils, almonds, hazelnuts, pine nuts, peanuts, salmon and pistachio should be increased. This will boost the defenses and protect the body from infection.