King Richard, the film with which Will Smith seeks his Academy Award

// By: Oscar Adame

Thu December 9, 2021

By: Carlos Miguel Rosales

Will Smith is one of the most charismatic and blockbuster actors of recent times. His personality makes it almost impossible to think (except on rare occasions) that his films are nothing more than a one-man show. And his dramas are the Philadelphia-born actor’s attempts to win the coveted Best Actor statuette at the Academy Awards.

King Richard (2021) is a project that is tailor-made for Smith (who also serves as producer) with a controversial character, Richard Williams, a father who seeks a better future for his family and a man who knows that despite his socioeconomic conditions a future best lies in the talent and preparation of his daughters. Wiliams, father of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams, despite his surroundings is convinced that his daughters will be the most important athletes in the world.

Although it is true that the film focuses on the figure of Richard, the director Reinaldo Marcus Green manages to tell a family story and a sports drama that allows the acting ensemble to stand out.

Will Smith does a very good job as Richard “King” Williams, but admittedly his co-stars, especially Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton steal the camera.

Aunjanue Ellis, who plays “King’s” wife, “Brandy” Williams, has stood out above all in her long acting career in her roles on the small screen, in series such as Lovecraft Country, Designated Survivor, Quantico and NCIS: Los Angeles (among many others). And he does not waste his great opportunity next to Smith to show off his acting skills. Which will probably give him recognition in the upcoming awards season.

For their part, the young Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton give us some of the most exciting moments in the film as the Wiiliams sisters. In what seems like the first big step to a promising acting career.

“King” Richard is a figure who has always been criticized for his role in the careers of his talented daughters and although Smith takes up this figure, he is not complacent with “King”.

The Williams’ father is portrayed as a cunning and hardworking man, but at times he seems like a con man and has to find opposition in his family to let his daughters stand out. Aunjanue, Saniyya and Demi serve as this counterweight, but we also found the support of Jon Bernthal and Tony Goldwyn, as important figures in the career of tennis players, who often had to deal with the controversial decisions of their father.

King Richard, in addition to family drama and sports film, serves as a criticism of the sports industry and the parents of high-performance athletes, who except on rare occasions, push their children to the extreme to achieve excellence, putting aside their childhood or leading them succumb to the pressures of the environment.

The character of “King” Richard is controversial, but there is no doubt that without his participation the careers of his daughters Venes and Sereran and the world of “white sports” would not be the same.

With a great narrative and aspirational story, King Richard stands out as a well-constructed drama that recalls that these two African-American women engaged in a “white people” sport to become the best in the world.