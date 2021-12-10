Kim Kardashian shows with Balenciaga looks the meaning of her style

On tuesday night, Kim kardashian accepted the Fashion award in the People’s Choice Awards in California, wearing a mini-dress black tight to the body and gigantic Sunglasses from Balenciaga.

While accepting the award, the businesswoman, Kim kardashian, thanked Kanye west and to the designers, Zac posen, Riccardo tisci Y Olivier Rousteing de Balmain. ‘To Kanye, for really getting me into the world of Fashion‘, He said. ‘I fell in love with the fashion and many people inspire me. But again, this is like a dream that makes me wake up and wear these amazing clothes and try new things and take risks. I am very honored. ‘

Kim Kardashian at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. Getty Images

Although we have seen SNL star go through various phases, from dresses body-con from Hervé Legér to the most peculiar vintage designs, this is without a doubt his most elegant moment. We are facing the best moment Balenciaga from Kim kardashian. In recent months, one of America’s most famous women has walked around town with looks almost exclusively complete of the maison. Before the fully covered outfit she wore at the MET Gala, on the arm of the creative director of Balenciaga, Demna Gvasalia, the founder of SKIMS debuted with a series of masked ensembles.

In August, the businesswoman wore a look spandex all black for the tour Kanye West’s Donda, with a thick braided ponytail – reminiscent of a ‘BDSM’ whip – swinging down her back. (He also recreated a marriage ceremony with the rapper, using a white dress with veil by Balenciaga). A month later, in September, he opted for a look black leather with a mask gimp. Later, Kim kardashian put the masks aside, but continue to wear Balenciaga: a fuchsia velvet catsuit for Saturday Night Live and another on hot pink for a night on the town. On Instagram, the star has posted a completely ravishing tank dress and boot leggings, as well as wearing a pink catsuit in the 2022 spring show of the maison. So it was no surprise that the socialite accepted the Fashion award wearing Balenciaga from head to toe.

Yes OK Kim kardashian has been quirky fashion moments and excessive, his was with Balenciaga represents a new beginning, a blank canvas that paves the way for what is to come. Now the businesswoman is 41 years old and is about to divorce the man who introduced her to the unlimited fashion world Although his influence is still present.