Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner share “kindness” gestures on Snapchat

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian Credit: Bang Showbiz

Television star Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner, just as mediatic as Kanye West’s still wife, have joined Snapchat for a good cause. The two celebrities have opened accounts on the platform to join the #KindnessChallenge that the firm has just launched: an initiative with which they encourage their users to distribute spontaneous gestures of kindness and kindness among their loved ones.

Kim and Kris have contributed their two cents to this campaign by sending more than considerate messages to their family members. For example, both have called Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, sisters of the first, to get rid of compliments towards them. Although there is still no record of this, surely mother and daughter will also have contacted the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to express all their affection.

This gesture fits perfectly with the importance that Kim Kardashian has always given to the virtual sphere in her role as a tool to connect with her fan base, as well as to be able to personally thank them for the support and affection that they have always directed her since that rose to fame more than fifteen years ago.

“Even in my darkest times, I have never regretted showing myself to the world as I am. People have shared many testimonies with me, and over many years, about how it has helped them to be able to talk to other people about how who have dealt with adversity. I love having a voice and I appreciate that I have been given a platform to express myself, although sometimes I would like to enjoy a little more privacy, “Kim said in a recent interview.