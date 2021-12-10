Kim and Kourtney Kardashian in 1994 vs 2021, how have the sisters changed?

The most seasoned in the instagram battles know very well that on Thursday it’s time to publish a ‘tbt’, that is, a memory of the past. On this occasion, the one that the witness has collected has been Kim kardashian, who decided to surprise her millions of followers with a curious image in which she and his sister Kourtney Back in the nineties, when they still had a long way to go to achieve the star status that they both hold.

“The coolest of 1994”, wrote the businesswoman and influencer next to this old-school image in which Kim appears smiling while wearing her short hair gathered behind her ears and with a barrette holding her bangs back. Kourtney’s look is completed with bangs and a ponytail. Both of course are unrecognizable in the picture, when they were 14 and 15 years old, respectively, and were just two anonymous teenagers from Los Angeles.

“You are sooooo adorable,” one of Kim’s best friends wrote next to the image, Olivia pierson. The actress Sara foster She also got raved about in the comment section with a “prettiest ever.”

It is not the first time that the protagonist of ‘The Kardashian’, that continues to enjoy its incipient relationship with comedian Pete Davidsondives into his scrapbook, something we’ve often seen faces known as Carmen Lomana or Agatha Ruiz de la Prada, and a few months ago she showed us another photo of her and her sister a few years younger.

Kourtney is also fond of sharing some photos from the past from time to time. Last April, for example, he published two images on his Instagram from when he was in his early 20s. In the snapshots, Poses in a black lace bra and matching underwear for the camera, also sporting an iconic high 90s ponytail.

Kourtney, now 41, strikes a fun pose with her hands outstretched in front of her face for the first snapshot and smiles sweetly at the camera in the second. “90s vibes only! (1999 to be exact)”, then wrote in the caption.

The successful and recent businesswoman fiancee of musician Travis Barker It is also news for its viral and funny response to an Instagram user who accused her of having done too many plastic surgeries.

Botox, rhinoplasty and “some kind of operation on the butt just to start,” began to list the ‘fan’ of the Kardashian. “There is no better compliment than a compliment that is too good to be true,” Kourtney joked as a comment before adding that thank goodness “you were just getting started.”