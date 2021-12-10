Kendall Jenner gets plump lips with makeup

The TikTok trick with which you will get heart-stopping eyelashes

Having lips with volume (at least a little more than we have naturally) is an almost universal ‘beauty’ desire. Of course, not everyone wants to achieve it in a way that involves the odd needle …

Luckily, there are makeup tricks that allow you to achieve the same effect without having to resort to aesthetic medicine. In fact, we just saw a photo of Kendall jenner and we have it very clear: voluminous lips are achieved with contouring.

Take a look at the latest photo of the model and discover how to recreate her latest flattering beauty look.

“To achieve this volume effect, the first thing we have to take into account is profiling. We contour the entire lip, but paying special attention to the different areas.

We start by putting makeup on the upper lip, following the natural line of the corners so that there is no artificial effect. From the corner, the first three millimeters have to follow the natural line, but as we move up and arch towards the central part of the lip, we can contour slightly outside the natural line to enlarge and give a greater sensation of volume. If we do it progressively, we will achieve that volume effect on the lip without making it artificial “, explains the professional make-up artist Cristina Lobato.

“We do it exactly the same on the other side of the lip. Finally, we mark the cupid’s bow area: here we could also slightly deviate from the natural line. It is important to apply a little fluid highlighter that is discreet in the central part of the lip “, adds the expert.

To outline the lower lip, “here we can go slightly out of the line from the corners, because generally the lower lip is thicker than the upper lip and, due to its own shape, that outlining will be more discreet,” says the makeup artist. .

When choosing eyeliner, “I recommend a ‘nude’ that goes according to your skin undertone: the coldest that slightly turn pink or the warmest that turn yellow or another more neutral that is beige. We can also apply a ‘gloss’ with color that goes in the range of the eyeliner or we can use the ‘gloss’ volumizers that contain pepper, mint or hortiga, active principles that cause blood stimulation in the lip, make a small, non-invasive, minimal reaction so that it provides more volume to the lip “, recommends the expierta.

