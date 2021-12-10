Keep. Carmen Salinas these are the places where she grew up

Carmen Salinas Lozano, was born on October 5, 1939 in Torreón, Coahuila. From a very young age, she had to learn to live without a father figure, as her parents separated when she was a child.

The actress grew up with her mother and four siblings, so at an early age she had to start working in order to contribute to family expenses.

In his native city of Torreón he studied only up to elementary school at “Alfonso Rodríguez” school, located on Falcón street.

Years later, he took the flight to Mexico City, where he studied at the University of the Americas and at the Institute of Fine Arts and Literature.

In her youth she participated in various beauty contests, which led her to be close to the world of entertainment, however, it was until 1964 that she began her acting career, she was 31 years old. His first telenovela was ‘Casa de barrio’, by producer Ernesto Alonso; However, five years later he made the leap to the big screen, in the well-known ficheras cinema, with the film “La vida inutil de Pito Pérez”, directed by Roberto Gavaldón.

In theater, she was recognized for her participation in the play “Learning to be a Lady.” She is known for her performances in projects like “El fuego de la Venganza”, “Noches de cabaret”, and “Bellas de noche”. He also participated in the film “Man on Fire”, opposite Denzel Washington. In 1997 she made her debut as a theatrical producer with the play “Aventurera”, which remained on the bill for more than 20 years.

He was born in a house in La Falcón

Carmen Salinas shared in interviews for this medium that she was born in a house on Falcón and grew up in another humble home located on Leona Vicario street, between Allende and Abasolo avenues, in the center of Torreón.

Family puts stationery in their name

Carmelita came to Torreón to inaugurate the stationery that she gave to her brother Roberto, which was located on Allende Avenue.

Javier, the actress’s nephew and who lives in Torreón, recalled when Carmelita came to inaugurate the stationery that she gave to her father “El Chino” in November 1999, “that stationery was located on Allende and Falcón, at first my Dad named it “Todo y más”, and then decided to change the name to “Carmelita”, in honor of my aunt, she was always taking care of the stationery at the foot of the canyon, until it started to get worse, she had to close it “.

Torreón commemorates Carmen Salinas with a bust; some time later they steal it

At the beginning of the year 2000, Torreón authorities paid tribute to her for her long and successful career as an imitator, actress and businesswoman, unveiling her a bust in Alameda Zaragoza, the place where the Lagunera star used to walk.

During said unveiling the surprise was great, since when the curtain was drawn, the bust did not coincide in the least with the actress’s features and with humor he said, “heck, I don’t look alike.”

This bust of the actress in Alameda Zaragoza was stolen, they took the plaque, the bust and even some metal supports from the base.

Carmen Salinas Street is named

The name of the actress and politician, Carmen Salinas, has been reflected in one of the streets of Torreón for decades, in the downtown area. Previously it was called “28” street.

Neighbors of this road indicate that more than 40 years ago the name of the street ’28’ was changed to that of the actress, which has marked her career in Mexican cinema and television.

