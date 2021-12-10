Keanu Reeves was a rock star in the 90s and these were his hits

Keanu reeves is one of the most beloved actors of Hollywood by the public, who has not only shown his talent by interpreting different types of roles, he has also captivated with his simplicity and charisma, however, he also had an outstanding career in music, with a group called Dogstar.

Keanu He has never hidden his love for music, although it is true that this facet of the 56-year-old actor is not so well known, because the time it lasted Dogstar tried not to use the image or the success of Reeves, who in the early 1990s had already appeared in films such as: Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989), Point break (1991) and Bram Stoker, Dracula (1992).

The adventure of the musical group began in 1991, but it was until 1994 that Dogstar began to gain some recognition from the public. The genres in which they worked were the grunge and the alternative rock, so their songs were somewhat similar to those of the bands of the moment, they were even compared with what was achieved by Nirvana and Pearl Jam.

Dogstar consisted of Keanu Reeves, Robert Mailhouse, and Bret Domrose. Photo: Special

Worldwide recognition

Dogstar was made up of Reeves, on the bass, Robert Mailhouse, on drums, and Gregg Miller, on guitar and vocals. In 1994 they were joined Bret Domrose as an additional guitar, who was in command of the voice when Miller left the project in 1995.

Despite the fact that the members only saw this as something alternative and that they did for their own pleasure, because each one had their projects, over the years they gained a good number of fans, so television channels such as MTV they began to pay attention to their music, and that is how they achieved worldwide recognition. It should be emphasized that the band tried to keep a low profile Reeves, but with the blockbuster action movie Speed (1994), his face was already more than popular.

While the popularity of the group grew, other bands sought them out to be their opening act, they also invited them to television shows and to participate in festivals, however, most were very surprised to see them. Keanu Reeves.

In the 1990s there were no social networks like now, so much of the band’s success was thanks to what was seen on television shows, the few video clips they filmed and also word of mouth promotion. .

They opened tours to David Bowie

In 1995, Dogstar was the band chosen by himself David Bowie to open his concerts during the tour he had in state United and also in Asia. But he was not the only music star who looked for them, also the group Bon Jovi invited them to accompany them in their presentations at New Zealand and Australia. The most surprising thing was that both rock stars ended up asking Dogstar to take a photo with them, since not only did the participation of Reeves, they also applauded their songs.

In 1995, Reeves and his band opened for David Bowie during his US and Asian tour. Photo: Special

Nevertheless, Keanu Reeves began to have more and more important roles, as in the case of Neo on Matrix (1999), something that not only took up a large part of their time and dedication, so the band’s presentations were postponed. Similarly, Mailhouse and Miller had their full-time jobs and it was difficult for them to rehearse or give concerts, so they gradually relegated Dogstar.

In one of their last presentations to which they were invited, the band chose the group as opening act Rancid and they also had Weezer, whose group was just starting and that would have been the first time they were heard, something that helped them become popular.

The end of the adventure

Something that was already anticipated came: the end of the band. In 2000 they released an album titled “Happy ending“, which they promoted with a few concerts and presentations, but due to the commitments of Reeves, who was filming the aftermath of Matrix, everything was complicated.

For 2002 they announced the separation of the band, so their farewell was carried out with a concert in Japan, country that would see them in public for the last time.

Despite the fact that they only had two studio productions: “Our Little Visionary“(1996) and”Happy ending“(2000), Dogstar He enjoyed great popularity, because, according to his followers, they identified with music. At the end of it all, the members assured that the band dissolved simply because they all had different occupations and music, although they liked it a lot, was not a permanent job, so the decision was not made because there were fights or clashes of egos, it was just busy schedules, family, and other interests.

