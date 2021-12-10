Keanu Reeves raved about Cyberpunk sex mods

Today is exactly one year since it was launched Cyberpunk 2077And beyond the controversy, there were also a few other memorable moments from the game. As you surely know, Johnny Silverhand, the character played by Keanu reeves, It does not have romance options within the game, or at least unofficial ones.

The modders They took it upon themselves to change this and from their first days on the market, there were already mods that allowed you to have sex with the character of Reeves. This was not amusing to CD Projekt Red, who were in charge of banning these mods. But on the other hand, Reeves he was enthusiastic about the idea.

In a new interview with The Verge, Reeves he said he hadn’t played yet Cyberpunk 2077However, he was quite enthusiastic about the idea of ​​people implementing mods within the game to have relationships with his character. When he found out that CDPR he had forbidden them, he was even disappointed.

Editor’s note: A year later, and CDPR still hasn’t fully fixed Cyberpunk 2077. I mean, the game is in a better shape now than before, but there is still a lot to do, especially in terms of its next-gen version.

Via: Kotaku