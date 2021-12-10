Kalashnikov accused of stealing game weapon design and making shotgun

The Mastodon shotgun from the Oceanic game. Image : Oceanic / Ward B.

Ward B, the developers of a new FPS-type game called Oceanic, have accused the Russian arms manufacturer Kalashnikov of directly stealing one of his weapon skins for a new shotgun to be sold commercially.

In a interview with IGN, Ward B CEO Marcellino Sauceda says that earlier last year a Kalashnikov representative contacted them, said the company loved the studio’s weapon designs and wanted to collaborate. They asked to take one of the shotgun designs from Oceanic, call Mastodon, and turn it into a real firearm.

Ward B says they were promised full credit, a logo on the gun, and even three units of the finished product would be shipped to their offices. Although they were eager to close this deal, Sauceda says that when it came time to sign the contracts, Kalashnikov never showed up and there was no further communication between the parties.

So Sauceda was surprised to see that as time passed Kalashnikov released his own “weapon kit,” which he feels looks a lot like the MastodonJust without any study credit or hint of collaboration.

This is what the Mastodon, designed by the artist Gankhulug narandavaa for the game:

Image : Oceanic / Ward B.

And here is the MP-155 Ultima from Kalashnikov, which the company even went so far as to say was “video game inspired” in its initial marketing for the weapon:

Screenshot : Youtube.

Although they are not identical, which leads Ward B to believe that the design was stolen, in addition to the communications they carried out with the weapons manufacturer, they are elements of the Mastodon that also appear on the MP-155 Ultima. He says that they are “decisions that were made for aesthetic reasons in Oceanic, but they have no practical purpose in real life. “

And then there is this:

For Ward B, the deciding factor was the inclusion of a small indentation on one side of the “Ultima”: a horizontal L-shape with a small line emerging from the corner … It is a small detail, but one that Sauceda considers crucial. , given that the study has used it as a visual motif not only in the Mastodon, but also on various other weapons in Oceanic. “None of this gives the weapon stability, it has nothing to do with it because all the elements are working through the internal compounds,” says Sauceda about that design choice. “The fact that they included this brand is a bit … it’s suspicious, because I think they have [el modelo 3D de Mastodon] and they forgot to exclude that part, because they removed it from the other side with the bolt ”.

In his defense, Kalashnikov’s representative, Maxim Kuzin, says the initial deal fell through because the game’s tentative financing and payment structures indie they meant there was no clear ownership of the weapon designs, so they worked with “another designer from Russia”.

Ward B has since sent a cease and desist to Kalashnikov, and they discovered, according to the study, a shady attempt by Kuzin trying to buy the design of Mastodon directly to the responsible artist. They’ve also seen Kalashnikov license Ultima’s design to another video game, Escape From Tarkov. Which means that as far as Ward B is concerned, his weapon design managed to become a real weapon and then end up in someone else’s video game, before it had a chance to appear in his. [vía IGN]