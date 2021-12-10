‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ debuts official image with Claire and a strange dinosaur

Jurassic World: Dominion released its foreword a few weeks ago, giving us a glimpse into the Cretaceous period with some very realistic dinosaurs, as well as introducing us to new species of prehistoric beasts to the delight of paleontologists and experts. Little by little, the promotion of the Universal film directed by Colin trevorrow is picking up pace. And now through Total Film (he ComicBook) we have the first promotional image with Bryce dallas howard like a big star.

Claire is being chased by a dinosaur and is hiding in a swamp …

The first official photo of Jurassic world 3 shows the star of the saga, Bryce Dallas Howard, in a very tricky moment with a rather strange dinosaur, which forces his character, Claire dearing to dive into a pond or swamp. The actress, who already showed us her pirouettes on the set, will be a woman of action in the new Jurassic film, facing different creatures and species. By the appearance of the dinosaur’s feet and claws stalking Claire, it seems the former park operations manager is running into some new undisclosed animal. The rumored Utahraptor? Some kind of Deinonychus? A Therizinosaurus? The claws on the front limbs invite us to think about it …





In any case, Jurassic World: Dominion be a thriller scientist on genetic power, or at least that’s how director Colin Trevorrow, master and creator of this new trilogue for Universal Pictures, has explained it on several occasions. Unlike Jurassic park and its direct sequel The lost world, Jurassic World is not based on any of the books written by Michael crichton, but explore the dinosaur-human conflict in the same style. “One of the fundamental aspects when we started working on this delivery is that we want to get the dinosaurs off the island, we want to break with what we had been doing four movies. It was something we needed the film to do, “said Trevorrow, who introduced us to Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum like Dr. Sattler, Alan Grant, and Ian Malcolm.

“ Be a Therizinosaurus? The claws seem typical of the strangest prehistoric animal





“Laura, Sam and Jeff have as much screen time in the movie as Bryce and Chris Pratt,” explains Trevorrow. “They’re not together all the time, but we follow each other’s stories equally, and you have a feeling they’re going to collide at a certain point … There’s always this tension,” says Trevorrow. “This is a movie unlike anything I’ve seen. I don’t know what my inspiration would have been. Honestly, we watched a lot of nature documentaries. I saw a lot Planet Earth. The movie is based on animals acting and reacting in a way that seems natural“he concludes, highlighting how the dinosaurs will take over the Earth in a movie that will be released next year. June 10, 2022.