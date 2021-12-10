Juan Reynoso suffers with the bad news from Uruguay with Cruz Azul

Juan Reynoso is in the process of restructuring the Cruz Azul squad, but in the last hours he surprised the fans by receiving terrible news from Uruguay.

The exodus of players and the subsequent restructuring of the Cruz Azul squad began its course with the end of his participation in the 2021 Apertura Tournament, Juan Reynoso ended up receiving terrible news from Uruguay.

Given the confirmed departures of Orbelín Pineda Walter Montoya and the potential sales of Luis Romo, Jonathan Rodríguez, Yoshimar Yotún, among other players, the number of loaned players who do not wish to return to Mexico is added.

Faced with the intention of structuring an entire soccer process with a series of names that will replace others, players like Pablo Ceppelini ended up refusing to return to Liga MX to join the ranks of the Peruvian strategist.

The champion with Peñarol in the 2021 Clausura Tournament refuses to return to the facilities of the club that owns his file because he is more comfortable in his homeland than under Reynoso’s orders.

According to Valentina Rossi, a journalist in Uruguay, the possibility of extending the loan is latent: “Pablo wants to continue in Peñarol, his intentions are to continue, but once this loan ends he would have to return to Cruz Azul. It is the only thing that is known because The championship has just ended. But if he wants to continue in Peñarol, we will see if the same thing that was done at the time with (Jonathan) Urretaviscaya can be done to reach an agreement and have him free, “he said. to the supporter environment Come on Cruz Azul.